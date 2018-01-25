Set your DVRs now, because “Murphy Brown” is coming back to a TV near you.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that CBS will be reviving the sitcom, which first premiered in 1988 starring Candice Bergen as Murphy Brown, the lovable single working mother and reporter with the FYI network. Bergen will reportedly be reprising her role in the upcoming 13-episode reboot. “Murphy Brown” joins other notable reboots including “Roseanne,” “Will & Grace” and “The X-Files.”





According to a release about the show, the reboot of “Murphy Brown” “returns to a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate.”

Fans might remember that in the series finale, Murphy was considering retirement when she underwent surgery and interviewed God while under anesthesia, who encouraged her to stay with the network.

Deadline reports that in 2012, creator Diane English said that there were talks to bring the series back during the election, and the idea came up again following Trump’s inauguration in 2017.

It is unclear who from the original cast may return to the upcoming series. Charles Kimbrough is reportedly “semi-retired,” while Faith Ford, Grant Shaud and Joe Regalbuto are all appearing in other series. Robert Pastorelli passed away in 2004.

“Murphy Brown” is the first straight-to-series order from CBS for the 2018-2019 season. The network also had a first when it ordered pilots from three female writers after years of struggling with a tendency to hire white men.