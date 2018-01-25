Menu
twitter_reed timmer Read this Next

The death of the young "Storm Chasers" star is even sadder now that we know where his body was found
Advertisement

Set your DVRs now, because “Murphy Brown” is coming back to a TV near you.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that CBS will be reviving the sitcom, which first premiered in 1988 starring Candice Bergen as Murphy Brown, the lovable single working mother and reporter with the FYI network. Bergen will reportedly be reprising her role in the upcoming 13-episode reboot. “Murphy Brown” joins other notable reboots including “Roseanne,” “Will & Grace” and “The X-Files.”


According to a release about the show, the reboot of “Murphy Brown” “returns to a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate.”

Fans might remember that in the series finale, Murphy was considering retirement when she underwent surgery and interviewed God while under anesthesia, who encouraged her to stay with the network.

RELATED: Fans who think Tim Allen got a raw deal are begging him to join “Roseanne” — here’s what he said about it

Deadline reports that in 2012, creator Diane English said that there were talks to bring the series back during the election, and the idea came up again following Trump’s inauguration in 2017.

It is unclear who from the original cast may return to the upcoming series. Charles Kimbrough is reportedly “semi-retired,” while Faith Ford, Grant Shaud and Joe Regalbuto are all appearing in other series. Robert Pastorelli passed away in 2004.

“Murphy Brown” is the first straight-to-series order from CBS for the 2018-2019 season. The network also had a first when it ordered pilots from three female writers after years of struggling with a tendency to hire white men.

Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Is this the first look at Kylie Jenner’s baby bump?

Is this the first look at Kylie Jenner’s baby bump?

Kim Kardashian West saw Kourtney Kardashian’s sexy Instagram, and topped it with one of her own

Kim Kardashian West saw Kourtney Kardashian’s sexy Instagram, and topped it with one of her own

Logan Paul is back with a suicide prevention video — but not everyone is convinced just yet

Logan Paul is back with a suicide prevention video — but not everyone is convinced just yet

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Jesse Williams’ ex wife just accused him of violating his custody order

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Jesse Williams’ ex wife just accused him of violating his custody order

Oprah makes it clear in new interview that she won’t run in 2020 — and it’s back to the drawing board

Oprah makes it clear in new interview that she won’t run in 2020 — and it’s back to the drawing board

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement