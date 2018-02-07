The X-Files actress, Gillian Anderson, joined in the national PETA campaign as another celebrity that would “rather go naked” than wear fur. The campaign, which aims to prevent the cruel treatment of animals in the fashion industry, began in 1991 with the band The Go-Go’s.





Gillian Anderson poses nude for 'liberating' PETA billboard debuting during Fashion Week https://t.co/8YPLALO2TJ — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 7, 2018

As with all the previous shoots, Anderson posed nude, although she does wear a pair of cat ears.

A 70 foot billboard of the photo will hang in Penn Station during New York Fashion Week:

Anderson, who turned 49 this year and is in amazing shape, had this to say of the shoot:

I found it liberating to use my body to make an important statement. People tend to look away from anti-fur ads showing mangled animals, but they’re drawn to PETA’s ‘naked’ campaign, and I’m proud to be a part of it.

It’s clear from the response that Anderson’s fans are loving it as well:

Gillian you remain sexy as hell. Looks like you took the NO FUR to the next level. 🤩 — #SLS AMG (@slsamples1) February 7, 2018

Yes she is a queen — rapha (@rraphs) February 7, 2018

Another reason to love her — Brid (@Bridh1) February 7, 2018

The memes and GIFs were on point:

PETA got in on the love fest as well:

She is beautiful inside and out! ❤ #FurFree — PETA (@peta) February 7, 2018

We love her voice for animals! 💗 — PETA (@peta) February 7, 2018

Glad you like it 💕 Her compassion for animals is incredible! — PETA (@peta) February 7, 2018

They even took on a critic in the replies:

I’d rather wear fur than die of the elements , I understand the gesture , but it is slightly misunderstood , I do disagree with farming animals for fur , that’s where more legislation is needed for animal protections . — Mike Ray (@Xengaming729) February 7, 2018

You can easily stay warm without harming animals. https://t.co/TkPx37DNKu — PETA (@peta) February 7, 2018

And then there was the endorsement of a special friend:

H/T: Guacamoley.com