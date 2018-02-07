The X-Files actress, Gillian Anderson, joined in the national PETA campaign as another celebrity that would “rather go naked” than wear fur. The campaign, which aims to prevent the cruel treatment of animals in the fashion industry, began in 1991 with the band The Go-Go’s.
As with all the previous shoots, Anderson posed nude, although she does wear a pair of cat ears.
A 70 foot billboard of the photo will hang in Penn Station during New York Fashion Week:
Anderson, who turned 49 this year and is in amazing shape, had this to say of the shoot:
I found it liberating to use my body to make an important statement. People tend to look away from anti-fur ads showing mangled animals, but they’re drawn to PETA’s ‘naked’ campaign, and I’m proud to be a part of it.
