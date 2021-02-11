The Mandalorian star Gina Carano Is currently under fire on social media after sharing a post implying that being a Republican today is like being Jewish during the Holocaust. Carano previously starred in the successful Disney + series The Mandalorian alongside co-star Pedro Pascal. A spokesperson for Lucasfilm released a statement of the incident, noting, “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

The actress, who has been very vocal about her political views, has also been dropped as a client by UTA, according to an agency spokesperson. On Wednesday, the hashtag #FireGinaCarano was trending on Instagram and on Twitter following a post from the conservative actress and former mixed martial artist that caused a severe backlash. The post has since been deleted, but several screenshots were widely shared by users on social media, who heavily called out for her firing from the Disney + Star Wars show.

Gina Carano Fired After Controversial Comments

After controversial social media posts, 'The Mandalorian' star Gina Carano is no longer a part of 'Star Wars' future. https://t.co/RFv2Jpapey pic.twitter.com/ubYQNKMEiw — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 11, 2021

This isn’t the first time that Carano, who played former Rebel Alliance soldier Cara Dune on The Mandalorian, has been the focus of social media for her transparent political comments. Last November the actress issued several controversial tweets, one in which she mocked mask-wearing people amid the coronavirus pandemic and another in which she suggests that voter fraud occurred during the 2020 presidential election. According to a source with knowledge of Lucasfilm, the company had been looking for a reason to fire the actress for 2 months, and this recent comment was the final straw.

The Mandalorian debuted on Disney + in November 2019 and helped power the successful streaming service to an impressive subscription number. For her character, Carano became an instant fan favorite and was praised for bringing in a calm strength to the role. But, unfortunately, her tweets have also made her a social media controversial figure among the popular Star Wars fandom.

“The Mandalorian” Cast

According to The Hollywood Reporter, there were talks by LucasFilm of creating a show that focused fully on Carano’s character, but they quickly scraped the plants following her tweets. Multiple Mandalorian spinoffs are currently in the works from executive producers Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, including Rangers of the New Republic, which could have potentially starred Carano.

But, after the latest social media post, the decision to cut ties with the actress came quickly. Carano first came to light as an MMA fighter and has appeared in high-profile projects such as Deadpool and Fast and Furious 6. She was cast in 2011 by Steven Soderbergh in Haywire, which is a film that launched her acting career. Her representatives have not released any comments on the situation.