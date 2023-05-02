Gisele Bündchen Dons Vintage Chanel Dress For Her First Met Gala Since Tom Brady Divorce

Single and ready to mingle! Gisele Bündchen looked gorgeous as she walked the red carpet at the Met Gala last night, proving that Tom Brady was one accessory she didn’t need.

Following this year’s theme, “In Honor of Karl,” the supermodel dug an old look out of her fashion arsenal. She attended the event in a gorgeous white Chanel dress debuted by Karl Lagerfeld in 2007. While Bündchen was not the one to take it down the runway, she did model the gown in a fashion editorial later that year.

Videos by Rare

Contrasting the sleek, vertically striped gown, the 42-year-old sported a massive, feathery cape reminiscent of her Victoria’s Secret career. She wore her hair down, adding to the angelic elegance of the all-white look.

Free as a Bird! Gisele Bündchen Wore Feathers to the Met Gala

Vogue reminds us that Gisele Bündchen shared a personal relationship with the designer before his death in 2019. At one point during Lagerfeld’s reign as the creative director for Chanel, she served as the face of the fashion brand.

The 2023 Met Gala marks the model’s first appearance at the event without her ex-husband Tom Brady in 15 years. People tells us an insider revealed back in January that Bündchen was feeling “confident, strong and better than she has in a long, long time” after her separation from the athlete. The source also said, “She knows she made the right decision in her life, and is focused on her career and her kids.”

“She is busy making decisions and feels happy and more settled than she has in a long time,” another source revealed to the magazine.

Bündchen wasn’t the only former Chanel model to reach into the brand’s archives for an iconic Lagerfeld look. Margot Robbie wowed the crowd last night in a recreation of a classic Chanel gown from the 1990s, originally worn by Cindy Crawford.