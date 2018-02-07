So much for teachable moments.

Gisele Bündchen’s attempts to comfort her kids over their dad Tom Brady’s Super Bowl loss has landed her in hot water. The former Victoria’s Secret model was on hand — with a glass of wine and kids in tow — to support her husband’s New England Patriots. It seems Gisele, who hasn’t missed any of Brady’s multiple Super Bowl appearances in recent years, wasn’t enough of a lucky charm to lead the Pats past the Philadelphia Eagles, who won 41-33. Bündchen’s attempts to explain the loss to her daughter Vivian, 5, and son Benjamin, 8, along with Brady’s son John, 10 — whom he shares with actress Bridget Moynahan — did not leave a good taste in the public’s mouth.





“They haven’t won in a million years,” Bündchen said to the kids, according to USA Today. While the Patriots have five Super Bowl trophies, all won with Brady at quarterback, this 2018 championship was the first title for the Eagles.

“Just this time. Daddy won five times. They never won before. Their whole life, they never won a Super Bowl. You have to let someone else win sometimes.”

She reportedly added, “Sometimes you have to let other people win …We have to share. Sharing is caring.’’

Bündchen was met with scorn from people who felt she was being patronizing to the Eagles and her kids, with some going so far as to call her “elitist” and her parenting “garbage.”

“Gisele telling their kids ‘You have to let someone else win sometimes.’ That’s garbage parenting. Heaven forbid you teach your kids that failure happens to the best of us and that it doesn’t mean the effort wasn’t worth it,” one person tweeted.

Another user wrote, “Anybody else a little pissed at the crap Gisele said to her kids? ‘We have to LET someone else win sometimes.’ What? They didn’t LET us win. We beat them. We EARNED it. 2nd. They aren’t SHARING with us. We TOOK it. I get what she wanted to say, but it was patronizing.”

Bündchen implying that the Eagles win was because the Patriots allowed it rather than by their own might had people up in arms.

“Gisele (sp?) comforting her kids by telling them “sometimes you have to let someone else win” is getting praise? How is that a good thing to say?” said a user.

Another called the response “arrogant.”

While the super couple have yet to address the backlash, Bündchen, 37, took to Instagram to congratulate the Eagles and share her “love” for Brady, 40.

The model mom’s sweet message was a major departure from her response at her husband’s last Super Bowl loss to the New York Giants in the 2012, in which she reportedly slammed the Patriots receivers: “My husband cannot f*****g throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time! I can’t believe they dropped the ball so many times.”

As a caption for the photo showing her hugging Brady along with their kids, she wrote: