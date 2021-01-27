Actress Glenn Close is a well-known face in Hollywood, after having starred in multiple films since 1974. Some of her most notorious works include Cruella de Vil in 101 Dalmatians, Alex Forrest in Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons character Marquise Isabelle de Merteuil, and more! She was also in The Big Chill, Death and the Maiden, Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, Reversal of Fortune, Air Force One, The Stepford Wives, Albert Nobbs, and The Natural, where she was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

In addition to screen work, she has also worked on Broadway since 1974, starting in her late 20’s. And had been a nominee and winner of many awards, including her primetime Emmy Award for a 1995 television movie, A Golden Globe Award, and a Tony Award for early Broadway performances and Oscar nominations. She has gone off-Broadway as well, in New York City public theater productions of Mother of the Maid, and has hosted multiple Tony Awards ceremonies.

Most recently, she was in The Wife, with co-star Jonathan Pryce. The movie is about an author who questions familiar life choices and role in her husband’s success as they travel for him to be awarded a Nobel Prize. Close has received yet another Oscar Award nomination and is hoping for her win.

Glen Close Love Life

She jas been married three times, and at the age of 73, she remains a single woman. Her first marriage was to Cabot Wade in 1969. The union between the musician was, and the actress lasted two years. They divorced, and Close attended the College of William and Mary.

After her first film, The World According to Garp, the first to earn her a nomination for an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, she was in a relationship with Len Cariou. Later, she married James marlas, a businessman, in 1984. but they only remained married for three years.

When she appeared in Fatal Attraction in 1987, she and producer John H. Starke had a thing. Their relationship yielded a daughter, Annie, in 1998, although they too split a few years later. She got engaged again to Steven Beers but didn’t marry. She also dated a few other industry men and athletes. She tried the marriage thing again in 2006 to David Evans Shaw. Unfortunately, they also ended in divorce in 2015. She has since focused on her family and work. Oh, and her dog, Sir Pippen of Beanfield.

Advertisement

Annie Starke, Like Mother Like Daughter

Glen Close only has one child, from her relationship with businessman John Starke, Annie Maude Starke. She was born and raised in Bedford, New York, where she lived quite a normal life away from the “Chaos of Hollywood,” as she once said. She attended school in New York’s Hamilton College, studying art history.

Advertisement

Starek is following in her mother’s footsteps, to an extent. She’s acted in films, Albert Nobbs, We Don’t Belong Here, and in her mother’s most recent film, The Wife, playing a younger version of her mother’s character, Joan Castleman. This was the second time she has played her mothers’ younger self. Before The Wife, she was her mother in Father Figures with co-star Owen Wilson.