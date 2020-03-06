If anyone knows how to throw a party, it’s Blanche, Dorothy, Rose, and Sophia. ‘Golden Girls‘ fans, get excited because the next party you throw will be Golden Girls-themed. Amazon has all of the Golden Girls party supplies you need all in one party pack.

Whether it’s a birthday party, 80s party, or just a girls’ night in, this Golden Girls party kit will make you feel like your living room is the girls’ home back in Miami.

The party kit comes with dinner plates, beverage napkins, cups, dessert plates, a table cover, and a happy birthday banner. You’ll have enough birthday party supplies for eight guests. If you want party favor boxes, consider the deluxe kit.

There are a ton of party ideas you can go with, but nothing says, “Thank you for being a friend,” like a Golden Girls party. These party decorations are perfect for serving pizza, cupcakes, and of course, cheesecake. The napkins are perfect for birthday parties. They say, “The older you get, the better you get. Unless you’re a banana.” Oh, Rose. We just love your witty humor.

This party kit was created for those who want to live like Rose, dress like Blanche, think like Dorothy, and speak like Sophia. Your Golden GIrls party will be so entertaining that Betty White will wish she was invited.

For more Golden Girls fun, check out Golden Girls action figures, Chia Pets, and of course, Golden Girls granny panties! Have fun hosting your Golden Girls party. I think having these party supplies will get you rowdy like Blanche at The Rusty Anchor.

Okay, maybe not that wild, but you never know. If you spike your punch with your favorite vice, you might end up singing “I Want to Be Loved by You” to your party guests. Have fun, and remember to stay golden.