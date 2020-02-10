Alright, it’s time to see who tuned in to NBC for a new episode of the Golden Girls each night for seven straight years. Many Golden Girls fans love to quote their favorite ladies, but who out there knows all of the small details from an episode aired over 30 years ago? The ‘Any Way You Slice It Game’ will put your knowledge of the classic show to the test.

The Cardinal Games Golden Girls trivia game is a bit different from others. Instead of collecting points, you’ll collect cheesecake slices. Okay, not actual tart slices, but adorable cards shaped like cheesecake.

There are four card categories. One category included is called, ‘Who wore it?’ Whoa! You have to be a huge 90s TV buff to remember something like that. I believe in you Golden Girls fans, you’ll be surprised at what your brain can remember.

This fun game comes with 200 trivia cards, four character cards, four plastic stands, tokens, 32 cheesecake slices, instructions, and die. Instructions are easy to follow along. Roll the die and choose a category. Correct answers mean you get a slice of cheesecake.

You then collect pieces until you have eight on your plate. The first player that fills their plate wins, and obviously has a lot of knowledge of the beloved TV show! Any Way You Slice It is in stock at Amazon and Target. Amazon’s customer reviews are lovely. Golden girls fans are saying it’s perfect for any ‘GG’ fan.

Order pizza, or even better, pick up a cheesecake from the grocery store and schedule a family game night. The Blanche Devereaux in your life needs the Golden Girls game to relive their favorite TV moments. Let’s keep the spirit of the 80s and 90s alive with this game and more Golden Girls collectibles.

Advertisement

​You can find Golden Girls panties, Chia Pets, action figures, and more on Amazon.