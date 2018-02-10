Congratulations are in order for “Good Morning America’s” Ginger Zee, who just welcomed her second child with husband Ben Aaron, a baby boy.





The meteorologist gave fans a first look at her bundle of joy on Saturday when she shared a precious photo of her newborn’s feet.

“8lbs 7oz, 21.5,'” she captioned the sweet post along with three blue heart emojis.

On Friday evening, just one day after appearing at the Red Dress / Go Red For Women Fashion Show in New York City, Zee announced the exciting news on Twitter with a photo of her son oldest son Adrian, writing, “Scrubbed in, delivered a healthy baby boy and got a cookie to celebrate. It’s been a good day.”

Scrubbed in, delivered a healthy baby boy and got a cookie to celebrate. It’s been a good day 😉 pic.twitter.com/UIQubKeUKd — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) February 9, 2018

Zee first announced her pregnancy back in August while she was delivering the national weather forecast.

“This is the breaking news part. There’s a lesser-known visual phenomenon that’s about to happen on our maps only for the next five months,” she teased viewers at the time while the southwest and southeast portions of the country were highlighted on the screen behind her. “These areas are going to have a shadow from my belly because I’m pregnant.”

On Thursday, her “GMA” costars threw her an on-air baby shower to celebrate and to shower the happy mom with lots of love.

