TLC’s hit show “Counting On” released a promo for their upcoming return and one notable Duggar was nowhere to be found.

The new shot was shared on Facebook on the family’s official page, and featured three of the Duggar sisters and their husbands: Jessa and Ben Seewald, Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth and Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo. It was captioned, “30 days until #CountingOn returns!!” However, Jill (Duggar) Dillard was missing from the image along with her husband, Derick. And after the network fired him over his alleged transpophic comments, the omission begs the question: did TLC fire Jill as well?





TLC announced in early November that they would no longer be affiliating with Dillard after the “Counting On” star made a series of offensive tweets about the 16-year-old star of TLC’s “I Am Jazz.” He tweeted in August 2017 that being “transgender is a myth.” Instead of retracting them, Dillard stuck by his comments even while attempting to clarify his viewpoint. He refused to use the proper pronouns, and continuously referred to Jennings as “he.”

Dillard tweeted on Thursday, Nov. 9, “I pity Jazz 4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child. It’s sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing about him, just unfortunate what’s on tv these days.”

I pity Jazz, 4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child. It’s sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing against him, just unfortunate what’s on tv these days. — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) November 9, 2017

The network issued a statement announcing that they would not be featuring him in the future.

“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in ‘Counting On’ for months, and the network has no plans to feature him in the future. We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so,” they wrote at the time.

“Counting On” — now in its seventh season — follows the oldest children of the massive Duggar clan as they’ve gotten married and had children since appearing on “19 Kids and Counting.” Derick and Jill were regularly featured with their children, sons Israel, 2, and six-month old Samuel, but fans may have to wait and see if Jill will be popping back onscreen.

