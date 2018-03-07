Actress Heather Locklear has checked herself into a treatment facility after her recent arrest for felony domestic violence.

Officers responded to a domestic violence call from Locklear’s boyfriend, Chris Heisser, last week, and during the call, Locklear allegedly made threats to police. According to E! News, she “told deputies she would shoot them if they ever came to her house again.” During the arrest, Locklear reportedly became “combative” and allegedly struck three officers. She was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge and three counts of misdemeanor battery of an officer.





On Tuesday, police reportedly searched Locklear’s home looking for the gun. According to TMZ, police realized the actress had a handgun registered in her name, which she obtained in 1985. The gun was not found at the time of the search.

The actress was not in her home when police arrived with the search warrant this week, as she had checked herself into a treatment facility. Sources claim she was intoxicated at the time of her arrest.

This isn’t her first stint in rehab, either. Locklear reportedly checked herself into a treatment facility for the fifth time just last year.