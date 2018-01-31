Heidi Klum’s still got it!

The gorgeous supermodel gave her 4.2 million Instagram followers a glimpse at her flawless figure in a photo posted Monday. In the sultry black and white pic, the 44-year-old “America’s Got Talent” judge donned a black body suit and strappy heels while leaning her legs up against bedroom headboard. With nearly three decades in the industry under her belt, the leggy Klum clearly knows how to highlight her features. She captioned the image “Good night NYC 😘.” For any fans who thought she was finished slaying, the mother of four added an extra “cheeky,” textured photo featuring her derriere.





Speaking to Extra TV over the summer, the “Project Runway” host revealed that her kids — she shares Helene (Leni), 13, Henry, 11, Johan, 12 and Lou, 9, with ex-husband Seal — have gotten used to seeing their mom’s occasionally racy Instagram photos.

“They know I worked in the lingerie industry for a long time” she told the publication. “They’ve seen me sunbathing topless at home. Obviously not when their friends are coming over… So, yeah, they’re not like, ‘Oh, my God! What are you posting?!’”

While she’s open to sharing her stunning looks with fans, she’s very protective over her children’s online privacy. Getting candid on “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” she shared reasons why she always covers her children’s faces with graphics online or photographs them from behind.

“My oldest daughter [Leni] is 13 and she wants to post her face and I always say, ‘No, you’re not allowed to.’ Whenever she’s in it, it has to be from the back or [hiding her face],” said Klum. “It’s different when we do it — I feel like we’re grown-ups — but I want to try and keep them children as long as possible.”