Although their marriage ended on a low note, Lamar Odom still has plenty of love for Khloé Kardashian and the bundle of joy she’s expecting.





“To tell you the truth, it couldn’t happen to a better person,” Odom told “Access Hollywood” when asked about his ex-wife’s ongoing pregnancy, reported PEOPLE.

“I was really happy for her,” Odom continued. “If she could take care of a grown man for four years the way she took care of me, I know she could take care of a baby.”

The 38-year-old former Los Angeles Laker married the reality star in September 2009 just a month after they met. In true Kardashian fashion, the ceremony was broadcast on television a month to the day after they met at a party. For two seasons, the highs and lows of their marriage were documented on E! series, “Khloé & Lamar,” before it ended in 2012.

Kardashian, 33, filed for divorce in 2013, citing Odom’s drug use and infidelity as the reason for their separation. The divorce proceedings, however, were halted in 2015 when Odom reportedly overdosed in a Nevada brothel and fell into a coma. Khloé rushed to his side, and as his legal wife was responsible for several medical decisions. After a stint in rehab and upon his recovery, Khloe refiled for divorce, and the pair was officially split in December 2016.

The former couple’s unsuccessful attempts to conceive were well documented on television, but as Khloe candidly revealed on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” she had only “fake-tried” to have children with Odom, noting their unhealthy relationship.

“I was married, but I knew the circumstances weren’t the healthiest, so I just kept pretending I was doing it,” she said.

She continued, “When I was doing my fertility treatments, they were more so for Lamar. I had to stop because there was much deeper stuff that was happening in our marriage.”

Although it was “hurtful,” Odom — who has two children (he lost an infant in 2006) from a previous relationship — told Access Hollywood he could understand why she had done so.

“That was hurtful, but I was going through some things at the time, so I didn’t really take it too personally,” he reasoned.

Odom didn’t comment on Kardashian’s relationship with NBA player Tristan Thompson, 26, the father of her child, but he noted that their baby would clearly never go without.

“That’s gonna be one spoiled ass baby,” he added.