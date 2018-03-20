An autopsy report has provided new insight into ashamed “Glee” star Mark Salling’s death after he was found hanging from a tree in Los Angeles in January.





According to E! News, Salling’s death was ruled a suicide and the official cause of death was asphyxia by hanging. On Monday, E! acquired a report from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office which reportedly revealed that the actor had a blood alcohol concentration of .095 percent at the time of his death. A BAC of that level is considered proof of intoxication in the state of California. The autopsy further revealed that Salling had no other drugs in his system at the time of his Jan. 30 death.

In October 2016, it was reported that Salling attempted suicide one month before striking a plea deal with prosecutors in his case. TMZ reported at the time that Salling slit both of his wrists in his LA home but later “freaked out” and called out for his roommate, who dialed 911. According to TMZ, Salling was hospitalized and received a psychiatric evaluation, and he was later taken to a rehab facility for psychological issues. His lawyer denied the rumor at the time.

Prior to his death, Salling agreed he would plead guilty to possession of child pornography charges and serve four to seven years in prison, followed by a supervised release for 20 years.