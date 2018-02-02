Shai Chmerkovskiy is growing up right before our very eyes!

On Friday, “Dancing with the Stars” pro Maks Chmerkovskiy shared the sweetest video of his new favorite thing to do with his one-year-old Shai.





“Going for actual walks now….kind of. My heart feels like it’s exploding with love for this little human! 💕,” he wrote on Instagram alongside the video of the father and son walking down the street.

In the too-cute video, Chmerkovskiy offers his son a finger as they walk down the driveway. Resilient as ever, Shai doesn’t reach for his dad’s hand and instead walks a few steps on his own before deciding he might need some help down the block.

Like any toddler, Shai definitely makes the rules in this house because once he was done walking away from the camera, he promptly turned back and headed up the driveway. Chmerkovskiy, the doting father, decided instead of arguing with his boy, it was just easier to let him have his way.

Earlier this month, Chmerkovskiy shared his love of dance with his happy-go-lucky son in a very adorable video to promote his upcoming Maks and Val Tour.

“Getting veeeery excited about @maksandvaltour but sometimes all you wanna do is Duf-Duf it out!!! Shout out to the days of The Tunnel, Limelight, SoundFactory and Bungalow 8 🤫

#MVPlive #YouKnowIfYouKnow@petamurgatroyd @iamvalc,” he wrote. In the sweet video, Shai is all giggles as his father dances (shirtless) around their home. It sounds like even mom Peta Murgatroyd got in on the fun and laughed while filming her boys’ dance routine.

Just try not to smile listening to Shai laugh!