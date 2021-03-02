Hilaria Baldwin sure knows how to stay in the news. In December, Twitter came for Alec Baldwin‘s wife… for pretending to be a Spanish woman. (We’ll get to that later.) And now she’s broken the internet again, after sharing a pic on social media that apparently includes a new baby! That makes the sixth child for Hilaria and Alec, the seventh including Alec’s 25-year-old daughter Ireland, from his marriage to ex-wife Kim Basinger. But there’s a reason that the growing Baldwin brood is shocking to so many fans.

This newborn baby girl has appeared less than six months after Hilaria Baldwin’s last pregnancy.

Hilaria Baldwin

You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person — elena ilana alana alina elana (@lenibriscoe) December 21, 2020

Hilaria Baldwin, born Hillary Hayward-Thomas, is a yoga instructor who married the actor Alec Baldwin in 2011. Over her past decade in the spotlight as a celebrity spouse, she has spoken with a primarily Spanish accent and made many references to her Spanish upbringing. But in December 2020, it was revealed that Hilaria is actually 100% white and grew up in Boston. She was lambasted for cultural appropriation. Read the full scoop here.

While presenting as a Spanish woman, Hilaria Baldwin has also crafted a public identity as a fitness guru. Throughout giving birth to five children in succession, she has maintained an enviable postpartum body and frequently poses alongside her young children. One such post — featuring Baldwin in lingerie while holding her youngest son Eduardo — was imitated by Amy Schumer as a fake holiday card last year. It’s since been deleted, but you can watch a video about the bizarre online interaction below.

The Baldwin Family

Hilaria Baldwin has had five children with her husband Alec: daughter Carmen Gabriela, born in 2013), Rafael Thomas, born in 2015, Leonardo Angel Charles, born in 2016, Romeo Alejandro David, born in 2018, and Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, born in 2020. Or so we thought. Yesterday, the proud mother shared a photo on her Instagram that also featured a newborn, with the simple caption: “7,” followed by a heart emoji.

The newest addition to the family was a complete surprise to fans since Hilaria Baldwin gave birth to her fifth child, Eduardo, less than six months ago! Presumably, the Baldwins used a surrogate mother to carry the baby girl whose name has been revealed as Lucia though it’s possible they adopted.

It didn’t take long for trolls to hop on this evolving story, dropping their own opinions about Lucia’s origins. One such comment read: “Who’s the mother? She wasn’t pregnant. She gave birth six months ago. If it was a surrogate just say that. If the baby was adopted just say that. If the baby was the product of an affair and you’ve decided to raise it with your wife just say that. If you don’t want to say anything – why don’t you both stop constantly posting and begging for clickbait. Just raise you, 100 children, in private.”

According to Page Six, Alec Baldwin — true to angry form — snapped right back at this nosy commenter, writing directly: “You should shut the f–k up and mind your own business.” So it looks like the details surrounding the youngest Baldwin will remain private, at least for a while. I don’t think anyone else wants to challenge dear old dad on that.