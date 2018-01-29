The 60th Grammy Awards certainly got political on more than one occasion tonight, but perhaps the most stunning statement came when Hillary Clinton showed up in a bit that, you guessed it, made fun of President Trump.





Many of Trump’s most vocal opposers, including Cher, John Legend, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B and DJ Khaled were among the celebrities to join host James Corden in “auditions” to do the voice over for the new book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” by Michael Wolff.

“Trump won’t read anything. He gets up halfway through meetings with world leaders because he is bored,” Legend read.

Cher added, “His comb-over: the color was a product called ‘Just for Men.'”

And to nearly no one’s surprise, Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton, showed up at the very end of the “auditions.”

“One reason why he liked to eat at McDonalds: Nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely premade,” she read.

Corden was most impressed with her perfomance and assured her that a Grammy was “in the bag” for here.

She previously took home the Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album in 1997.