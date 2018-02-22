Menu
Steve Wilkos Darien Police Department DUI Read this Next

"Jerry Springer" bodyguard Steve Wilkos admits to lying about the cause of his recent car crash
Advertisement

Honey Boo Boo is not taking any flack from anyone.

The 12-year-old reality starlet — whose real name is Alana Thompson — took to social media to slam people accusing her of “acting black” on social media.


RELATED: Mama June is rushed to the hospital after losing vision in both of her eyes on a new “From Not to Hot”

“Let me just tell y’all,” she began with her well-known sass. “Someone just told me to stop acting black in my comments.”

“Honey, the last thing I am is black, honey. I’m white. Look at my face hun. I’m white. White,” said Honey Boo Boo. After making an offhand comment mid-rant about needing to straighten her hair, the youngest daughter of “Mama June” Shannon went on to include some expletives into her speech.

“And I want to know how the f**k you act a color. Like, oh you wake up one day and be like, ‘Hmm, let’s see. I’m going to be purple.’”

She finished, “Ho, you can’t act a color. You can be a color, but you can’t act a color.”

Since her family rose to fame on “Toddlers & Tiaras,” the former child beauty queen has been known for  always speaking her mind, so it’s no surprise she’s coming to her own defense.

The preteen recently detailed some of her personal struggles in a confession to her father, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson.

“Pumpkin just had Josh [Efird] move up and now she’s pregnant,” Alana told a shocked Sugar Bear and his new wife Jennifer Lamb. “I mean, Pumpkin and Josh and Mama and her new boyfriend. … It can get lonely some times. I got [my dog] Jelly Bean, but it’s the only person I got.”

RELATED: Sugar Bear’s new wife has a nasty insult for Mama June, and things are fixing to get heated

During the episode in which she described her loneliness to her father, Honey Boo Boo also temporarily ran away from her mother, which led to Sugar Bear and Lamb chewing out Mama June’s parenting choices.

“Pumpkin’s pregnant. June is sleeping and hanging around another man. Alana is running off,” he said. “I can’t get visitation, but they look at me as the bad parent. It don’t make no damn sense.”

From the looks of things, Sugar Bear wants to play a bigger role in his daughter’s life, but only time will tell if that will be the case.

“Mama June: From Not To Hot” airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WEtv.

Christabel Duah About the author:
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

“Jerry Springer” bodyguard Steve Wilkos admits to lying about the cause of his recent car crash

“Jerry Springer” bodyguard Steve Wilkos admits to lying about the cause of his recent car crash

Ashton Kutcher reveals the bizarre thing he did to get over his divorce with Demi Moore

Ashton Kutcher reveals the bizarre thing he did to get over his divorce with Demi Moore

There are wedding bells on the horizon for one of the world’s most beloved royal dynasties

There are wedding bells on the horizon for one of the world’s most beloved royal dynasties

Victoria and David Beckham’s little girl is growing up quick and showing off some amazing musical chops

Victoria and David Beckham’s little girl is growing up quick and showing off some amazing musical chops

10 magical facts about the amazing Harry Houdini

10 magical facts about the amazing Harry Houdini

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement