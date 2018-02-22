Honey Boo Boo is not taking any flack from anyone.

The 12-year-old reality starlet — whose real name is Alana Thompson — took to social media to slam people accusing her of “acting black” on social media.





“Let me just tell y’all,” she began with her well-known sass. “Someone just told me to stop acting black in my comments.”

“Honey, the last thing I am is black, honey. I’m white. Look at my face hun. I’m white. White,” said Honey Boo Boo. After making an offhand comment mid-rant about needing to straighten her hair, the youngest daughter of “Mama June” Shannon went on to include some expletives into her speech.

“And I want to know how the f**k you act a color. Like, oh you wake up one day and be like, ‘Hmm, let’s see. I’m going to be purple.’”

She finished, “Ho, you can’t act a color. You can be a color, but you can’t act a color.”

Since her family rose to fame on “Toddlers & Tiaras,” the former child beauty queen has been known for always speaking her mind, so it’s no surprise she’s coming to her own defense.

The preteen recently detailed some of her personal struggles in a confession to her father, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson.

“Pumpkin just had Josh [Efird] move up and now she’s pregnant,” Alana told a shocked Sugar Bear and his new wife Jennifer Lamb. “I mean, Pumpkin and Josh and Mama and her new boyfriend. … It can get lonely some times. I got [my dog] Jelly Bean, but it’s the only person I got.”

During the episode in which she described her loneliness to her father, Honey Boo Boo also temporarily ran away from her mother, which led to Sugar Bear and Lamb chewing out Mama June’s parenting choices.

“Pumpkin’s pregnant. June is sleeping and hanging around another man. Alana is running off,” he said. “I can’t get visitation, but they look at me as the bad parent. It don’t make no damn sense.”

From the looks of things, Sugar Bear wants to play a bigger role in his daughter’s life, but only time will tell if that will be the case.

“Mama June: From Not To Hot” airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WEtv.