Chris Pratt has filmed his first ever TV commercial — and he’s shirtless in it!
The 38-year-old “Guardians of the Galaxy” star has joined forced with beer giants Michelob ULTRA to create a steamy Super Bowl ad.
The commercial features Pratt as he prepares for his new challenge as a beer spokesman. He works out, asks people for advice and even practices holding a beer.
In an Instagram post, the “Jurassic World” actor talked about his decision to enter the world of TV advertising.
“These days, I’m trying to stay in top shape for work. So when I see a beer I can’t help but squint my eyes and imagine a treadmill. Specifically how long I’ll have to be on that treadmill to burn off the beer.”
He added: “Michelob ULTRA has only 95 calories and 2.6 carbs so… I can run that off very easily. Probably in like 10 seconds? (I run 85 mph) Which really makes you wonder why I’m not playing IN the Super Bowl. I know. So anyways, Michelob ULTRA doesn’t throw off my workout routine. And it tastes great. So … That’s what I call a win-win.”
