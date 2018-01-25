It’s no secret that Mark Wahlberg has one of the best bodies in Hollywood and according to the actor, it’s all natural.

Earlier this week, TMZ caught up with the A-Lister, who denied reports that he used steroids to beef up his body. He’s not the only star who has been linked to alleged steroid dealer Richard Rodriguez. Reports that Josh Duhamel and WWE wrester Roman Reigns were also using came following Rodriguez’s arrest.





When asked if he uses steroids, Wahlberg insisted it was “not true.”

Duhmael also denied allegations and Wahlberg said that he’s not sure why Rodriguez would name them in the FBI investigation. He showed off one of his guns insisting, “that’s hard work, baby.”

The actor said he isn’t planning to take legal action against Rodriguez as to not “give him more attention.”

RELATED: Mark Wahlberg is praying for God’s forgiveness for his role in this feature film

Before speeding off, Wahlberg handed out a gem of advice.

“If you want to do something you right, you have got to work hard, baby. Don’t put your health at risk when you can work hard and be a good example. And, make things happen and achieve your goals,” he told TMZ.

On Thursday, Wahlberg gave fans a glimpse at his toned physique, workout routine and meal planning when he plugged Ripped Whey Protein on Instagram.

“I wake up at 3am to work out for 2 hours, 7 days a week (bed at 7pm). I’m dedicated to living a healthy, active lifestyle and Performance Inspired (a brand I helped create) is a natural extension of that work ethic,” he wrote in part.

All natural, baby!