In the wake of her brother’s death, Kim Cattrall’s former “Sex and the City” costar Sarah Jessica Parker has send some touching words of support to her bereaved friend.





“Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx,” Parker commented on Cattrall’s Instagram post in which she confirmed the death of her younger brother Christopher on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Another one of Cattrall’s “SATC” costars, Cynthia Nixon, also commented on the post, writing: “Hey Kim such awful news. So sorry to hear. Sending you love. XO.”

Prior to learning her brother had passed away, Cattrall, 61, took to Instagram to plead for assistance. She shared a photo of her brother Christopher Cattrall and captioned the image with some important information.

Christopher — or Chris, as he’s called by his family — had not been seen since Tuesday, Jan. 30. Cattrall said that Chris’ keys, cell phone and wallet were left on the table of his home in Lacombe, Alberta, in Canada. She also mentioned that the front door of his house was left unlocked, which is apparently something he would never do.

“This is not like Chris. He he would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs,” she wrote.

Parker’s condolences come just a few months after Cattrall criticized her announcement that “Sex and the City 3” was “not happening.”

“And now, now at this very moment, it’s quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I’ve been saying for almost a year of ‘no’ that I’m demanding or a diva,” said Cattrall, who faced accusations following rumors that she had made demands that shut down the movie. “And this is really where I take to task the people from ‘Sex and the City’ and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker, in that I think she could have been nicer.”

“I really think she could have been nicer,” Cattrall continued. “I don’t know what her issue is, I never have.”