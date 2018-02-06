Menu
Stacy London, Clinton Kelly Read this Next

TLC star Stacy London revealed that her feud with Clinton Kelly wasn't the only struggle she faced in 2017
Advertisement

In the wake of her brother’s death, Kim Cattrall’s former “Sex and the City” costar Sarah Jessica Parker has send some touching words of support to her bereaved friend.


“Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx,” Parker commented on Cattrall’s Instagram post in which she confirmed the death of her younger brother Christopher on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Another one of Cattrall’s “SATC” costars, Cynthia Nixon, also commented on the post, writing: “Hey Kim such awful news. So sorry to hear. Sending you love. XO.”

Prior to learning her brother had passed away, Cattrall, 61, took to Instagram to plead for assistance. She shared a photo of her brother Christopher Cattrall and captioned the image with some important information.

Christopher — or Chris, as he’s called by his family — had not been seen since Tuesday, Jan. 30. Cattrall said that Chris’ keys, cell phone and wallet were left on the table of his home in Lacombe, Alberta, in Canada. She also mentioned that the front door of his house was left unlocked, which is apparently something he would never do.

“This is not like Chris. He he would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs,” she wrote.

Parker’s condolences come just a few months after Cattrall criticized her announcement that “Sex and the City 3” was “not happening.”

“And now, now at this very moment, it’s quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I’ve been saying for almost a year of ‘no’ that I’m demanding or a diva,” said Cattrall, who faced accusations following rumors that she had made demands that shut down the movie. “And this is really where I take to task the people from ‘Sex and the City’ and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker, in that I think she could have been nicer.”

“I really think she could have been nicer,” Cattrall continued. “I don’t know what her issue is, I never have.”

Sex and the City cast Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Norman Quarrinton About the author:
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

TLC star Stacy London revealed that her feud with Clinton Kelly wasn’t the only struggle she faced in 2017

TLC star Stacy London revealed that her feud with Clinton Kelly wasn’t the only struggle she faced in 2017

A beloved “Law and Order: SVU” star just launched a political campaign

A beloved “Law and Order: SVU” star just launched a political campaign

Jordan Peele says he’s “seriously” considering a sequel to “Get Out”

Jordan Peele says he’s “seriously” considering a sequel to “Get Out”

Royal lovebirds Harry and Meghan have big plans for Valentine’s Day

Royal lovebirds Harry and Meghan have big plans for Valentine’s Day

Christie Brinkley’s outrageous claim about Donald Trump’s “skirt chasing” has the internet buzzing

Christie Brinkley’s outrageous claim about Donald Trump’s “skirt chasing” has the internet buzzing

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement