Menu
Rebekah Martinez Read this Next

A reality TV show contestant's mom reported her missing, and it didn't take long to figure out where she was
Advertisement

To promote Kanye West’s new clothing line, wife Kim Kardashian West and her long list of celebrity friends, have been sharing photos of themselves on social media modeling off some of the clothes — and DJ Diplo decided to take it upon himself to hilariously troll their efforts.


The promotional photos have shown Kardashian West and even the likes of Paris Hilton, doing everyday things such as going to McDonald’s and drinking a smoothie.

I’m craving Mc Donald’s

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Yep, then I made myself a smoothie

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West fired back when Lindsay Lohan questioned her latest social media post

While the social media advertising campaign has been praised as genius by Yeezy fans, Diplo couldn’t resist poking a little fun at the celebrity couple with his own version of it. Donning a long blonde wig and no shirt, the 39-year-old man shared a series of photos in which he poses similarly to Kardashian West while holding a cup of coffee.

As you can probably guess, the internet loved the stunt:

Even Kardashian West herself found Dipole’s photos hilarious, retweeting them and adding three crying laughing face emojis.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West saw Kourtney Kardashian’s sexy Instagram, and topped it with one of her own

Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Lady Gaga just canceled her entire World Tour due to health issues

Lady Gaga just canceled her entire World Tour due to health issues

John Stamos rushed to his fiancée’s side after a major burglary interrupted their wedding festivities

John Stamos rushed to his fiancée’s side after a major burglary interrupted their wedding festivities

Logan Paul’s parachute just failed to open when he went skydiving

Logan Paul’s parachute just failed to open when he went skydiving

James Corden’s dad was just caught rapping with Daddy Yankee, and it’s adorable

James Corden’s dad was just caught rapping with Daddy Yankee, and it’s adorable

Wendy Williams blasted adult star Stormy Daniels on TV — and now she’s firing back

Wendy Williams blasted adult star Stormy Daniels on TV — and now she’s firing back

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement