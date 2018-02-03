To promote Kanye West’s new clothing line, wife Kim Kardashian West and her long list of celebrity friends, have been sharing photos of themselves on social media modeling off some of the clothes — and DJ Diplo decided to take it upon himself to hilariously troll their efforts.





The promotional photos have shown Kardashian West and even the likes of Paris Hilton, doing everyday things such as going to McDonald’s and drinking a smoothie.

I’m craving Mc Donald’s A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 8, 2018 at 12:17pm PST

While the social media advertising campaign has been praised as genius by Yeezy fans, Diplo couldn’t resist poking a little fun at the celebrity couple with his own version of it. Donning a long blonde wig and no shirt, the 39-year-old man shared a series of photos in which he poses similarly to Kardashian West while holding a cup of coffee.

As you can probably guess, the internet loved the stunt:

*actually breaks the internet* — JSTJR (@JSTJR) February 1, 2018

Even Kardashian West herself found Dipole’s photos hilarious, retweeting them and adding three crying laughing face emojis.

