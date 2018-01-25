Kylie Jenner hasn’t made a public appearance September amid speculation that she’s the latest KarJenner with a bun in the oven, but she’s finally been spotted by TMZ.





The 20-year-old reality TV star was captured on tape Wednesday by TMZ alongside Kris Jenner and best friend, Jordyn Woods, while visiting a construction site in California. While Kris donned a red tracksuit, the two younger women rocked matching all black ensembles, with the rumored mom-to-be well-covered in an oversized sweatshirt. In a video clip from the tabloid, Jenner can be seen from afar climbing into a black SUV.

Although pretty much everyone is certain that the makeup mogul is pregnant, rather than confirming rumors, the new photos raise more questions than they answer since a baby bump isn’t entirely obvious. Some people aren’t convinced the new images reveal anything at all.

“She’s dressed in all black, it’s hard to tell what’s really going on with her body,” one Twitter user pointed out.

Another user joked, “Kylie is not pregnant[.] I just saw her stuff a pillow under her shirt.”

While this is the first public appearance in months, the reality starlet recently popped up in a new Calvin Klein underwear campaign featuring her sisters.

While Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kendall bared their stomachs in the photoshoot, Kylie covered up her midriff with a red and white quilt. In other images from the shoot, the youngest of Kris Jenner’s daughters — well known for showing off her figure — kept her stomach hidden at all times.

Amid the speculation that she’s expecting a daughter with 25-year-old Travis Scott, the lack of confirmation has led to claims from fans that a pregnant Kylie has actually been acting as surrogate for Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, who welcomed daughter Chicago West last week.

While Kim and Khloé — who’s due to have a baby boy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson this spring — have willingly opened up about their pregnancies, it’s particularly odd that a normally social Kylie has maintained radio silence for so long.