On Friday, first daughter Ivanka Trump arrived in South Korea where she met with President Moon Jae-in for dinner before she headed off the take in some of the closing games at the Winter Olympics.





Trump’s visit was supported by her father, President Donald Trump, who took to Twitter to announce her arrival as the honorary leader of the U.S. delegation at the Winter Olympics.

“My daughter, Ivanka, just arrived in South Korea. We cannot have a better, or smarter, person representing our country,” he wrote on Friday.

Upon arrival, Trump dined with South Korea’s president and his wife. Wearing an all-black ensemble, Trump coordinated beautifully with President Moon Jae-in’s wife, Kim Jung-Sook. Following the warm reception, Trump tweeted a thank you to the president and first lady.

“Thank you President Moon and First Lady Kim for your warm hospitality and the very special dinner at the historic Blue House, marking the start of our visit to South Korea. # PyeongChang2018 # WinterOlympics,” she shared alongside highlights from her evening.

She also addressed reporters in South Korea on Friday in a video posted to USA Today’s official Twitter account.

“It is a great honor to be here in South Korea with the U.S. delegation. We are very, very excited to attend the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, to cheer for Team USA and to reaffirm our strong and enduring commitment with the people of the Republic of Korea,” she said. “We are looking forward to several wonderful days.”

While taking in the Olympics on Saturday and Sunday, Trump will sit alongside Kim Yong-chol, the head of North Korea’s national intelligence bureau as she cheers on Team USA in Pyeongchang.

According to Daily Mail, she has no plans to meet with any of the Olympic athletes.