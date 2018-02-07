Kristen Bell definitely bagged a good spouse.

No stranger to sharing the ins and outs about her relationship with actor Dax Shepard, Bell recently revealed the gagworthy moment she knew he was the best husband ever.





In the most recent episode of her new EllenTube webseries “Momsplaining,” Bell, 37, sat down with “Scandal” star and new mom Katie Lowes to trade parenting secrets and tricks. In this particular episode, the conversation focused on nursing which both women clearly have experience doing, but it was a particular breastfeeding horror story left us a little bit shocked.

Bell revealed that while she was nursing daughters Lincoln, 4, and Delta, 3, she suffered from mastitis multiple times. According to the Daily Mail, it is an infection of breast tissue that can cause a blockage of the milk ducts. Normally it has to be unblocked by doctors and can be treated with antibiotics, but Bell said that on her third excruciating time she wasn’t able to make it to a doctor. So she turned to her longtime beau.

“I said to my husband, ‘I really need you to suck this out. We could talk about it, we could be weird about it, or you could just go ahead and nurse,'” Bell said.

Like a champ, Shepard didn’t hesitate.

“He pulled it out. He had a cup next to him,” she told the astonished Lowe. “He was pulling out and spitting into this cup, and I’ve never been more in love in my life.”

Ever so candid, the ladies continued nipple related secrets and if anyone asks, Katie Lowe can confirm breast milk tastes like “vanilla sweetened almond milk.” Welp. Good to know?

In late December, the “Good Place” actress shared a series of throwback images in honor of daughter Delta’s third birthday. The never-before-seen photos were taken before and after Bell gave birth. One of the snaps shows Bell using an IV stand to show off her best pole dance moves, while in another she’s balancing on a birthing ball with her prominent baby bump out.

“Three years ago today,” she began in her caption. “47lbs heavier. Getting through painful contractions with back rubs and breathing,” the actress captioned the series of images she posted on Tuesday, Dec. 19. “Occasionally swinging from the IV pole to try and feel sexy and open up my hips. After 36 hours of labor I met a girl i love more than all the molecules in all the world. Happy birthday, Delta. Love, mom. #meshpanties.”