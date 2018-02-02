While James Corden was hosting the Grammys, his parents were backstage having the time of their lives and palling it up with the stars.





Margaret and Malcolm Corden got into all kinds of shenanigans while their son was narrating one of the biggest awards shows of the year. They ended up having a blast and met a parade of stars including DJ Khaled and U2. But perhaps no moment was better thank Malcolm Corden rapping with Daddy Yankee.

Didn’t catch that? Here’s a closer look at those moves.

While Daddy Yankee had arguably the biggest song of the year with the club banger “Despacito,” he didn’t manage to snag a Grammy and a lot of people were pretty upset with the cold shoulder. But Yankee’s co-star Luis Fonsi was positive after the show, writing on Instagram “we’re not leaving empty-handed tonight. Breaking the language barrier and uniting the world with a song is the best prize you can win. Let’s continue sharing our culture and our Latin music with the whole world. Thanks for supporting us, this is just the beginning. #Grammys.”

This is actually the second year in a row that Malcolm and Margaret Corden have gone backstage and last year they also went to the Grammy’s and had a little fun.

They also enjoyed a shout-out from their son and joked that they skipped out of the Grammy’s to see “Hamilton.” And while it was a wild ride this year, with any luck we’ll be seeing this wonderful couple a lot more in the future.