Jamie Lee Curtis is back in her breakout role!

The 59-year-old actress is reprising her role as Laurie Strode, who she first played in John Carpenter’s seminal horror classic “Halloween” all the way back in 1978.


Appropriately, Curtis announced that she would be returning for the most recent entry in the franchise last Halloween.

Today, Curtis commemorated her return to the series by sharing  a photo of herself and the film’s director David Gordon Green with a clapperboard used on Carpenter’s original 1978 film.

“First shot,” wrote Curtis. “@halloweenmovie Halloween 40 years later. Same slate. Same Laurie. David Gordon Green directing from his script. Happy Halloween 2018 everyone. See you all 10/19/18.”

Get ready to be terrified all over again!

Twinning future queens! Duchess Catherine and Crown Princess Victoria stunned in similar coats for this very royal photo op

Has TLC given "Counting On's" Jill Duggar Dillard the boot along with her husband?

Hunky Chris Pratt takes his shirt and tackles a sexy new Super Bowl commercial

Pink lost it on the president of the Grammys after he spoke out about women in music

