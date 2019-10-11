Oh no, it looks like Jane Fonda might be in quite a pickle. The nearly 82-year-old actress was arrested on the steps of the U.S. Capitol Building while she and dozens of other protesters fought for climate change. The Grace and Frankie actress moved to D.C. earlier this year to take part in the fight against climate change.

Fonda stated she will be on the top of the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C every Friday through January 2020, launching her “Fire Drill Friday’s” civil disobedience campaign. The actress sent out a press release saying she would be joined every Friday by scientists, celebrities, economists and people from impacted communities who will speak and some who will invite arrest.

Happening Now — @Janefonda is HERE on Capitol Hill… Planning to be arrested while protesting climate change political paralysis. She tells us she’ll be here *every* Friday into 2020 — demonstrate, get arrested, repeat.@WUSA9 #ClimateChange #breaking #FireDrillFriday pic.twitter.com/4bvV4qVmxg — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) October 11, 2019

She was arrested Friday morning, surrounded by dozens of other climate activists, as they demanded lawmakers take action to address what she calls “an existential threat.” The U.S. Capitol Police released a statement saying they had arrested 16 individuals for “unlawfully demonstrating on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol. All were charged with D.C. Code §22-1307, Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding.”

Defending the “Fire Drill Friday’s” Fonda stated, “We have to be sure that the crisis that is climate change remains front and center like a ticking time bomb. We don’t have very much time, and it’s really urgent.” The focus will shift every Friday, from the Green New Deal to freshwater and forests.

Advertisement

Lily Tomlin's clutch is covered in a print made up of Jane Fonda's mugshot. Legends only. pic.twitter.com/ts9s3OT695 — Tess 🦕 (@isabeIIehuppert) March 11, 2017

This isn’t the first time the Hollywood Actress has been arrested. Back in 1970, the actress was arrested after attending a speaking tour for an anti-Vietnam War Campaign. Flying from Cleveland, Ohio, to Canada, airport security and reportedly her luggage and found several bags of vitamins that were assumed to be drugs. She was arrested for drug smuggling until the vitamins were tested. She was then later released anc all charges were dropped.