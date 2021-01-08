A meet-cute is almost as good as the totality of a love story. The satisfaction of a good meet boosts the whole thing by like 1000 gold stars. The meeting for Jeffrey Dean Morgan and his wife Hilarie Burton does not disappoint.

A Blind Date to Remember

The stars met on a blind date. Morgan, previously from Grey’s Anatomy, had just ended an engagement with Mary-Louise Parker from Weeds. Hilarie Burton was still working on One Tree Hill but had recently divorced from the show’s assistant director, Ian Prange. The two got together when Jensen Ackles, who had worked with Morgan on Supernatural, told him that he knew a girl for him. The girl, you guessed it, was Hilarie Burton.

She knew Ackles’ girlfriend, Danneel Harris, from One Tree Hill. Wild, huh? The foursome went to a Los Angeles bar, and the rest is history. The two hit it off, and after many tequila shots, Morgan had even convinced Burton, who was on her way to Paris soon, to come to visit him in New Mexico, instead, where he was filming The Resident.

The Rural Diaries

The couple is still doing their thing. Hilarie Burton, who was on One Tree Hill as Peyton Sawyer for six years, has since been on White Collar and many Grey’s Anatomy episodes. Other career moves include her book “The Rural Diaries”. Jeffrey Dean Morgan has been starring as Negan on AMC’s post-apocalyptic drama The Walking Dead.

His portrayal of an intense comic book character carries a barbed wire adorned baseball bat that he refers to as Lucille, which is the name of his late wife. In the show’s season 10, Burton was cast beside her real-life husband to play his character Negan’s wife. Burton shared the message on social media, tagging her dude “@JDmorgan” and saying that she loved seeing him become his AMC character and thanked the “@TheWalkingDead family” when announcing her participation in the bonus episodes.

24 Years Strong

The couple has 24 years between them and has been together for over a decade. After working together and being a couple so successful, they took another adventure together, starting a family. In 2010 the Extant star and his girlfriend announced that they were expecting a son, Agustus. A few years later, they added another member to their family, George, a daughter. She was born in 2018. Many rumors started circulating that they had gotten secretly married. However, that did not happen until last year.

They had an intimate ceremony where the bride wore a Carol Hannah traditional white dress, something she thought she would never do. After the ceremony, the Virginia native changed her name on her social media to Hilarie Burton Morgan. When prompted what made them tie the knot after so much time, she said, “We’d had kids together. I think there comes the point where you don’t want to go another day by being inauthentic about it.”

Their friends, Daneel and Jensen Ackles, were at the wedding. Jensen, in fact, was the officiator to the wedding. Keeping it in the family, Walking Dead co-star Norman Reedus also contributed with a reading. During the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the Morgan family stayed home on their New York farm with their brood. They did some work to keep themselves busy and hosted the AMC talk show Friday Night In With The Morgans.