Jenna Bush Hager’s daughters, Poppy Louise and Margaret “Mila” Laura, were treated to a day of pampering on Thursday and by the looks of it, they could get used to this lifestyle.





The proud mom shared the oh-so-adorable photos from the big day of pampering on Instagram Thursday. This was the first time the sweet girls got manicures and Hager ate every second of it right up!

“Thanks @tenoverten and @adairgood for Poppy’s first manicure,” she wrote with a photo of her two girls sitting together, having their nails done.

In a second post, Hager gave fans a peek at Mila’s pick of a color, “BRIGHT red nails” and pointed out the temporary tattoo on the little girl’s arm writing, “notice the tat.”

Earlier this month, Hager’s mother, Laura Bush popped by the Fourth Hour of “TODAY” and surprised her daughter for a visit, telling the audience she was visiting her grandchildren for Valentine’s Day.

And, that wasn’t the only family visit to the set. On Feb. 19, Poppy and Mila showed up for some of the Fourth Hour and Hager couldn’t have been happier.

“#MOMMYHASACAT! wild day balancing kids and work. Last picture: Bernadette, my cat who now lives with my parents,” she shared alongside images from the day.

