Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux were doomed from the start.

A new report in PEOPLE claims that the celebrity couple’s relationship was riddled with issues way before they got married.





“Ever since they became serious, the living issue often made them bicker. It was always hard for Jen to understand why Justin didn’t like, or at least could learn to like L.A., when she was in L.A.,” an insider told the magazine.

Prior to their nuptials, the pair had a long-distance relationship because Aniston preferred to reside in Los Angeles while Theroux wanted to remain in New York City.

“With Jen feeling so strongly about living in L.A. and disliking N.Y.C. so much, she wanted Justin to be happy and that’s why she agreed that he should spend so much time in N.Y.C.,” PEOPLE’s source claims.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s separation stunned fans, but here’s why friends saw it coming

“One wonders why they got married in the first place,” they added.

The couple stunned fans on Thursday with the announcement that they were separating.

Aniston and Theroux had been much talked about tabloid fodder since they began dating. The two met on the set of “Tropic Thunder” in 2008 and began dating in 2011. After several years of courtship and constant tabloid attention, Theroux and Aniston wed in 2015.

“We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” the two said in a statement about the split.

“Jennifer and Justin fell in love hard and fast, and yet they were never really suited to one another. He was a New York hipster that loved the alternative lifestyle, and Jennifer was living a much more reclusive life when they first started to fall in love,” a source shared with E! News. “The initial chemistry between them made it easy for them to ignore their differences and incompatibility.”

According to TMZ, there are actually no records of the couple’s marriage license in Los Angeles County, despite their tying the knot at their Bel-Air mansion in 2015. While confidential marriage licenses are available in the county, it appears Aniston and Theroux did not receive one. Of course, there are another 57 counties in California in which they could have gotten a marriage license, but sources close to them suggest speculation about the legality of their marriage has been brewing for years. So far, it looks like neither of them has contacted a divorce lawyer either.

RELATED: Jamie Foxx just made it very clear he still isn’t ready to confirm his rumored relationship Katie Holmes