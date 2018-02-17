Jennifer Aniston and husband Justin Theroux shocked fans on Thursday by dropping a bombshell announcement that they have separated after over two years of marriage, but those close to the couple apparently weren’t so surprised to hear the news.





“Jennifer and Justin fell in love hard and fast and yet they were never really suited to one another. He was a New York hipster that loved the alternative lifestyle and Jennifer was living a much more reclusive life when they first started to fall in love,” a source shared with E! News. “The initial chemistry between them made it easy for them to ignore their differences and incompatibility.”

Attention began to swarm the couple after their relationship went public in 2011, putting Theroux under a new level of scrutiny that his “Friends” girlfriend was already used to.

“He absolutely hated it at first,” the source continued. “But he fell in love with Jennifer so it was something he came to accept. But everyone around him knew it wasn’t really who he was.”

The differences in their preferred lifestyles reportedly began to put a strain on their relationship, something some of their friends were skeptical of from the very beginning.

“They have always just been two very different people with very different characters who just happened to fall in love,” another source shared. “He’s more nomadic, more of a free spirit, he’s rugged and urban and Jennifer just isn’t that kind of person.”

“They’ve had problems for a while. It’s just been a case of two people who were ultimately incompatible,” a third added. “And as the love faded over time, it became harder and harder to bridge the differences between them.”

On Thursday, the now former couple made their announcement in a shared statement saying, “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”