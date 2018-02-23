Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s twins, Max and Emme, are growing up so fast!

The twins celebrated their 10th birthday on Feb. 22, and Lopez was right there to celebrate her kids with an emotional post on Instagram.





Sharing a video of her “coconuts” cutest moments throughout the years, Lopez wrote, “It’s hard to get my head around the fact that it’s been 10 years since these two forces of nature came into my world and changed my life forever… you healed my soul and rejuvenated my existence… you taught me about love and life and myself in a way I never imagined… and I am forever in love with those beautiful faces… #wheniseeyourfacetheresnotathingthatiwouldchange #becauseyouramazingjustthewayyouare.”

But the joint video wasn’t the only post of the day. The proud mama shared two other tributes to her children in each of their own posts on Instagram with individual heartfelt messages.

“Max you are my heart, my love and my light… you brighten up every day for me with your kindness and caring, your love and awareness… your energy is unmatched, your sense of humor makes everyone around you laugh, and I marvel at your depth of understanding of people and the world… my old soul, my beautiful boy, Happy 10th Birthday I know you are getting so big but you will always be my precious coconut,” she shared in her son’s honor.

For her daughter, Lopez celebrated Emme’s “independence and strength,” writing, “Emme you are my soul, my inner child personified the most joyful deep and sensitive human being I have ever met…and I adore everything about you…your artistry, your independence, your strength and your sensitive spirit… Happy 10th Birthday my marshmallow princess…I know you’re growing up so much but you will always be my precious coconut.”

Proud dad Marc Anthony re-grammed his ex-wife’s video tribute to Max and Emme on his own Instagram on Feb. 22.

In September, the singer got sappy once again when she shared that her kids were already going to fourth grade!

“So proud of my babies… #notbabiesanymore #4thgrade #love,” she wrote alongside the photo of the twins in their uniforms with the caption, “First day of 4th grade!!!”