Actresses Jessica Chastain and Octavia Spencer found a way to even out the pay gap between them on a new project.

Jada Pinkett Smith told an audience of how Chastain and Spencer teamed up to raise Spencer’s pay. According to Smith, the pair went to negotiate their salaries together. If the project wanted Chastain, they argued, Spencer would need a higher offer.


Smith said that it was nice to march and wear black to award shows, but asked what was “being done behind closed doors.”

“I have to give my sister Jessica Chastain her props,” she said, encouraging others to follow the example.

Spencer said that she was “eternally grateful” that Chastain stood with her.

Chastain argued that male costars should do the same with female costars.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 07: Actors Octavia Spencer and Jessica Chastain attend The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The story was heard ’round the internet.

(H/T Twitter)

Jessica Chastain helped boost Octavia Spencer's salary for new project—and we're cheering
Zuri Davis
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
