Emmy award-winning actress Jessica Walter has died at the age of 80. The actress was best known for her work as the stalker in Clint Eastwood’s Play Misty for Me and several series including Arrested Development and Archer. Walter received an Emmy nomination back in 2005 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy for playing the alcoholic manipulative Lucille Bluth in the highly influential comedy Arrested Development. Along with the rest of the cast, she won 3 SAG Award nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in the comedy in 2005, 2006, and 2014.

In Clint Eastwood’s directorial debut 1971, Walter played Evelyn, a woman with whom Eastwood character had a casual affair only to discover that she assumed far more from the fact that they’ve slept together and proceeded to follow him. She then grows jealous and ultimately becomes violent when he becomes involved with another woman.

27 Quotes From Lucille Bluth To Make You Laugh

The Archer Star also received an Emmy nomination in 1975 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a limited series for her starring role in NBC’s detective show Amy Prentiss, for a guest performance in 1977 on the Streets of San Francisco, and for supporting actress in a drama in 1984 Trapper John, M.D. with her husband Ron Leibman. Walter then did lead voice work for FXXX’s animated comedy Archer, voicing Malory Archer. For her performance, she earned award nominations in 2012 and 2013. Archer was one of the several projects in which both Walter and Leibman collaborated. The pair would frequently play couples on movies and TV series such as the Indie movie Dummy and in which they portrayed the parents of Adrien Brody’s painfully shy ventriloquist.

While interviewing the Emmy-winning actress back in January 2015, The Daily Beast stated, “You’re known for playing these saucy, diva-like characters. But they don’t seem anything like who you really are,” to which the actress responded, “I don’t think so, no. It is great fun! It’s way more fun than playing Little Miss Vanilla Ice Cream Ingénue who rides off into the sunset behind her leading man on his stallion.”

The Best Moments Of “Archer:” Malory

Advertisement

The Hollywood actress went on to tell The Daily Beast that her favorite Lucille line from Arrested Development was in an episode where something bad happened. When she gets the news and Lucille says to her son, ‘You know, I feel like crying, but I can’t spare the moisture.’ That was a good one.”

In recent years the actress had series of regular roles on TV sitcoms including Retired at 35, and Jennifer Falls starring Jamie Pressly. The news of her death was confirmed by her daughter, Brooke Bowman, who released a statement noting, “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica. A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on-screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre.” She was confirmed dead in her sleep at her home in New York City on Wednesday, March 24th. In lieu of flowers, Deadline reports that the family asks that donations be made to Guide Dogs for the Blind.