Decades before his rise to fame, Jimmy Fallon was named “Most Likely to Replace David Letterman” in his eighth-grade yearbook.

The American comedian hasn’t exactly replaced David Letterman, but Fallon does host a talk show of his own: the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. And according to recent estimates, Fallon is the highest-paid late-night talk show host in the United States. In this article, we’ll chronicle the comedian’s ascent to late-night greatness.

Jimmy Fallon: The Early Years

On September 19, 1974, James Thomas Fallon was born in Brooklyn, New York to James W. Fallon and Gloria. The Fallon family is Roman Catholic and Fallon served as an altar boy for many years — and even considered becoming a priest. Luckily for his fans, Fallon’s love of comedy outweighed his priestly ambitions. From a young age, Jimmy had a knack for impression. As children, the future television host and his sister Gloria would act on scenes from Saturday Night Live. When he was old enough, Jimmy took his celebrity impersonations on the road when he started performing standup at venues nationwide.

Fallon on Saturday Night Live

After appearing on the show Spin City, he landed an audition with SNL. He impressed Lorne Michaels with his impressions of SNL Alumnus like Adam Sandler and Jerry Seinfeld.– and got the gig. Fallon was a cast member on the NBC show from 1998 to 2004. From 2001 to 2004, Fallon famously co-hosted the SNL “Weekend Update” with fellow cast member Tina Fey.

Since then, Fallon has performed in diverse roles in film and TV shows, including Denis Hope in Almost Famous and Anakin Skywalker in a parody of Star Wars. He also hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2010.

Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Fallon aired his first show, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, on NBC in 2009. The show ran until 2014, when Fallon kicked off his second late-night talk show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

What Is Jimmy Fallon’s Net Worth?

In 2020, Jimmy Fallon’s net worth is estimated to be $60 million. His estimated annual salary of $16 million makes him one of the richest comedians, along with Stephen Colbert ($15 million), Jimmy Kimmel ($15 million), and Conan O’Brien (12 million). Beyond his earnings, Fallon has also won awards like the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series and the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album.