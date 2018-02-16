Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel blasted President Donald Trump after a school shooting in Florida left 17 people dead and more than a dozen injured, saying during his Thursday night broadcast that the president has “literally done nothing.”





“As I’m sure you know and feel, this is another very sad day in America,” Kimmel said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “At least 17 lives have been lost. More than a dozen people are hospitalized, and our President, as he should, weighed in on the tragic events this morning from the White House.”

Kimmel then posted clips from President Trump’s speech after the massacre, where he said, “No parent should ever have to fear for their sons and daughters when they kiss them goodbye in the morning.”

“Agreed. Here’s what you do to fix that,” Kimmel said. “Tell your buddies in Congress — tell Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell and Marco Rubio, all the family men who care so much about their communities — that what we need are laws. Real laws that do everything possible to keep assault rifles out of the hands of people who are going to shoot our kids.”

On Wednesday, Nikolas Cruz, 19, opened fire at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. After flipping the fire alarm, he set out on a killing spree, murdering 17 people and injuring more than a dozen others before being apprehended by police.

The talk show host was emotional during his opening monologue, and eventually spoke directly to President Trump:

Tell these Congressmen and lobbyists, who infest that swamp you said you were going to drain, force these allegedly Christian men and women who stuff their pockets with money from the NRA year after year after year to do something,” he said. “Now. Not later. Now.

“Children are being murdered. Do something,” Kimmel continued as he struggled to keep his emotions in check. “We still haven’t even talked about it. You still haven’t done anything about this. Nothing. You’ve literally done nothing.”

“Your party voted to repeal the mandates on coverage for mental health,” Kimmel said. “So I agree, this is a mental illness issue because if you don’t think we need to do something about it, you are obviously mentally ill.”

According to reports, Cruz bought the AR-15 style assault rifle that he used to terrorize the school legally at a Broward County gun store despite the fact that police had visited his home more than 30 times since 2010 and despite the fact that he had been treated for mental illness for several years. Florida does an instant background check, but Cruz would have easily passed the check due to the fact that he had no criminal record.

