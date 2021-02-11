Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has come a long way since his edgy days, hosting The Man Show and dating controversial comedians like Sara Silverman. It’s almost hard to remember Fallon’s raunchy years, as the TV personality has solidified such a family man image. Jimmy Kimmel Live! features beloved segments, like “Kids Table,” highlighting the darnedest things that children say. Since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic, when the late-night program moved to an at-home format, Kimmel has also utilized the drawings and voices of his kids to kick things off. His identity as a father has become part of his brand. But did you know that Kimmel also has two grown children?

Jimmy Kimmel’s First Marriage

Jimmy Kimmel married his college sweetheart Gina Maddy in 1988, and they remained together for 14 years. At the time, Kimmel was just getting started in Hollywood, finding work at Comedy Central on Win Ben Stein’s Money, Crank Yankers, and The Man Show. Maddy also entered the industry as a costume designer. The couple had their first child together, daughter Katherine Kimmel, in 1991. Their son Kevin Kimmel was born in 1993. When Kevin and Katherine were still children, in 2002, their parents divorced. After splitting his first wife, Kimmel dated Sarah Silverman for seven years.

Katherine Kimmel, who goes by Katie, inherited her parents’ creative spirit. She is a ceramics artist and earned her BFA from Chicago’s School of the Art Institute in 2015. Her brother, Kevin Kimmel, works with his father, serving as a production assistant on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Jimmy Kimmel’s Blended Family

Jimmy Kimmel began dating his current wife Molly McNearney in 2009 when she was a co-head writer on Jimmy Kimmel Live! They became engaged in 2012 and married a year later. Their daughter Jane Kimmel was born in 2014. Their second child, son William “Billy John Kimmel, was born in 2017 with a rare congenital heart defect: tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia.Thankfully, when he was three days old, Billy’s surgery to correct his heart was successful. The story gained a large media following after Kimmel had a cardiac surgeon on his show to explain the condition. (Kimmel also interviewed snowboarder Sean White, who also was born with tetralogy of Fallot.)

Beyond that, Jimmy Kimmel opened up about the pain and uncertainty of his son’s troubled birth to argue in support of effective healthcare legislation for those with pre-existing conditions. Dubbed the “Jimmy Kimmel Test,” Kimmel tore into Sen. Bill Cassidy on air, after Cassidy co-authored a bill which did not pass.

Luckily, Billy Kimmel was alright. And the dangerous circumstances of his birth mobilized his father to speak out on an important issue. Due to the widespread media coverage of Billy Kimmel, it’s Kimmel’s youngest children who have remained in the spotlight. The entire celeb family resides in Los Angeles. Since many viewers might not have realized that Kimmel’s older children are also a vibrant part of his family life, check out pics of Katie and Kevin Kimmel below.

Katie Kimmel

And she’s engaged! Katie is set to marry longtime boyfriend Will Lodgson.

Kevin Kimmel

Kevin is 6’6″! Look at him literally towering over dad.