Ellen DeGeneres made the usually upbeat Jimmy Kimmel tear up when she presented him with a gift in his son Billy’s honor during her show on Tuesday.





The TV host kicked off Kimmel’s segment by applauding him for standing up for what he believes in during his nightly monologues, which prompted Kimmel to thank DeGeneres for all of her hard work.

“You were very kind when my son went through a couple of heart surgeries. You and your viewers raised $1 million, and it meant a lot to us. Thank you,” he said.

“You are such a great guy, and it was very emotional to watch you go through that,” DeGeneres said and applauded him for his most recent monologue in the wake of the high school shooting Parkland, Forida.

“It’s embarrassing to me. I try not to cry,” he said, telling DeGeneres he often pinches his hand in an effort to stop crying. But he was in for a rude awakening when DeGeneres told him pinching the inside of his hand is actually a remedy for headaches.

The self-proclaimed crier was even more tears when he found out what DeGeneres had up her sleeve!

“We called our friends at Children’s Hospital LA,” DeGeneres said. “We have named one of the rooms of the Heart Institute floor in honor of Billy.”

“Wow!” Kimmel responded, in shock. The late night host teared up with happy tears when the camera panned over the plaque on the wall of the hospital room named in Billy’s honor.

“That will forever be ‘The Billy Kimmel Room,’ and thanks to everyone at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, including some of Billy’s nurses, who are in the audience today,” DeGeneres said.

“You should be at work!” Kimmel joked. “Wow, thank you very much. That means a lot to me.”

In July, Kimmel updated fans on Billy’s condition after he underwent heart surgery.

“Billy is 3 months old today and doing great,” Kimmel wrote on Twitter. “[Thanks] for all your love & support and please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care Billy got.”