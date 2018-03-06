The bump watch continues for “Fixer Upper” star Joanna Gaines.

This week, the reality star showed off her biggest baby bump to date in a few pics on Instagram alongside her husband and pal Tim Tebow.





“What an amaizng (sic) weekend with the @timtebowfoundation ✨ Thank you for giving hope and love to so many #ttfgolf2018,” Gaines wrote alongside the gallery of images from the weekend.

RELATED: Joanna Gaines opens up about the childhood bullying that made her who she is now

In January, the Gaineses surprised fans when they announced they were expecting baby number five with an adorable post to social media.

“Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines,” Chip Gaines wrote alongside the sweet photo of the couple in coordinating grey sweatshirts and matching bumps.