It’s no secret that former Vice President Joe Biden has had a long-standing political career. The former Delaware Senator served as vice president to Barack Obama from 2008 to 2016 and has now officially accepted the nomination to be the Democratic presidential candidate for the 2020 election at the Democratic National Convention alongside his vice-presidential running mate, Kamala Harris.

Despite being very open in politics, his family life isn’t necessarily well-known. Many people know of his two sons, Hunter and Beau, but believe it or not, he is actually a father of four. He had his three eldest children, Beau, Hunter, and Naomi with his first wife, Neila Hunter. Hunter unfortunately passed away in 1972. Biden later married his second wife, Jill Jacobs, in 1977 and they share Biden’s youngest daughter, Ashley. So, that’s being said, let’s dive in. Here is everything you need to know about Joe Biden’s Children.

Naomi Biden

Joe Biden’s daughter Naomi was only one when she and her mom, Neila, both died in a car accident in 1972. During the Christmas holiday, after Biden became U.S. senator-elect, Neila along with Naomi and sons Hunter and Beau were driving to buy a Christmas tree. She accidentally pulled into traffic and the vehicle was struck in the right of way by a truck. Both Naomi and Neilia passed away but her two sons survived the car crash.

Biden was sworn in the hospital where his children were being treated. In a commencement speech at Yale University, Biden spoke of his wife, saying, “Six weeks after my election, my whole world was altered forever. While I was in Washington hiring staff, I got a phone call. My wife and three children were Christmas shopping, a tractor-trailer broadsided them and killed my wife and killed my daughter. And they weren’t sure that my sons would live.”

Joseph ‘Beau’ Biden

Joe Biden’s eldest son is named after the former vice president himself, but they gave him the nickname Beau in his early years. Beau Biden joined the Army National Guard as a major in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps in 2003. Following his Father’s Footsteps, he also drove into politics and became the 44th Attorney General of Delaware from 2007 until 2015. Biden spoke about his son’s political prospects in an interview with The Hill saying, “ I was sure that bow could run for president someday, and, with his brother’s help he could win.”

Beau married his wife, Hallie Olivere, now Hallie Biden, back in 2002 and had two children, a daughter named Natalie Biden and a son named Robert Hunter Biden II. Beau had announced his intention to run for governor of Delaware, but he passed away in 2015 at age 46 after a battle with brain cancer. The death reportedly impacted The Democratic Presidential Nominee and wife Dr. Jill Biden emotionally and mentally. Dr. Jill Biden spoke with The New York Times about his death, saying, “After our son, Beau, died of cancer, I wondered if I would ever smile or feel joy again. It was summer, but there was no warmth left for me.” She also noted how inspired she was by Joe as a walk through the grief of losing his son.

Robert Hunter Biden

I am proud to be your granddaughter every single day @JoeBiden. But tonight, I am just as proud to be an American. pic.twitter.com/nimWHpAFP9 — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) August 19, 2020

Robert Hutner, who goes by his second name, is currently an attorney for a New York-based law firm. The 50-year-old is also the founder of the venture capital firm Eudora Global. His personal life has made quite some headlines due to his struggles with alcohol and drugs, as well as his divorce from Kathleen Buhle in 2017. They now co-parent three children, Naomi, Finnegan, and Maisey Biden. Naomi Biden, who is named after her late aunt, recently shared a sweet photo on her Twitter about her grandfather, writing “I am proud to be your granddaughter every single day @JoeBiden. But tonight, I am just as proud to be an American.”

Hunter reportedly has another child, whose identity has been kept Anonymous, with a woman from Arkansas, Lunden Alexis Roberts. The paternity of the boy was a subject of an now-resolved 2018 court case which determined that Hunter was a father. Soon after Hunter separated from Kathleen, he then began dating his brother’s widow, Hallie Biden. According to Joe Biden, he told Page Six in 2017 that the family was lucky that “Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness. “They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them.” Despite the well wishes, the couple broke up in April 2019 for unknown reasons, but several sources added at the split was very amicable. A month later in May 2019, Hunter married Melissa Cohen, a filmmaker from South Africa.

Ashley Blazer Biden

At 28-year-old Ashley Biden is the youngest of the Biden family. She graduated from Tulane University in New Orleans and got a master’s degree in social work from the University of Pennsylvania. She was also the former executive director of the Delaware Center for Justice, which is a nonprofit advocacy group. She later went on to work as a social worker for the State Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families. She is now set to be devoted to her charitable clothing line, Livelihood. She’s currently married to Dr. Howard Krein, a plastic surgeon at the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.