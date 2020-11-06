Pam and Jim are not married in real life. (Sorry!) As a fan of The Office, it might be hard to believe that both John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer are actually married to other people. No matter how many times you watch (and rewatch) The Office, their quiet chemistry never fades. So, is John Krasinski as romantic as his Office counterpart, Jim Halpert? His wife, Emily Blunt, would certainly say so. After meeting the actress by chance at a restaurant in 2008, Krasinski says he knew she was the one. Before long the celebrity couple wed at George Clooney’s house in Lake Como, Italy. Since then, they have had two children and gone on to co-create the chilling films, A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt might be most known for her breakout role alongside Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada, as Emily: the competitive, dedicated, at times anorexic assistant to Meryl Streep’s ruthlessly iconic Miranda Presley. The same year, Blunt won an Emmy award for her work on the BBC television drama, Gideon’s Daughter. Since 2006, Blunt has risen to A-lister status, starring in action blockbusters (The Adjustment Bureau, Looper, Edge of Tomorrow, Sicario), musicals (Into the Woods, Mary Poppins Returns), more romantic comedies (Salmon Fishing in Yemen, The Five-Year Engagement) and even a psychological thriller (The Girl on the Train).

Emily Blunt grew up in Wandsworth, London, and began acting at a young age. She left home to attend a performing arts high school when she was 16 and was quickly signed by an agent. Blunt, who moved to Hollywood, now holds dual citizenship. However, she is not the only Blunt to make it big across the pond. Emily’s sister, Felicity Blunt, is a successful literary agent who is now married to Stanley Tucci. (Yes, John Krasinski and Stanley Tucci are technically related. Awesome.) The pair actually met at Emily and John’s wedding in Lake Como, Italy in 2010. Tucci, who was Blunt’s The Devil Wears Prada costar, immediately hit it off with the sister of the bride; he and Felicity Blunt now share two children, in addition to three from Tucci’s previous marriage. (His first wife, Kate, died of breast cancer in 2009.)

John Krasinski

John Krasinski needs no introduction; he is Jim. After a decade portraying America’s collective dream guy on NBC’s The Office, it’s no surprise that Krasinski’s first major film roles utilized him as boyfriend material: Away We Go, Something Borrowed, and understated performance in It’s Complicated. Krasinski has since attempted to cross genres and take on roles behind the camera. He portrays Jack Ryan in Amazon’s latest take on Tom Clancy’s spy thriller; Krasinski also co-produces Jack Ryan. In 2018, he co-wrote, directed, and co-starred in A Quiet Place. The horror film follows a husband and wife, played by the real-life husband and wife duo of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, as they struggle to survive and raise their family in a post-apocalyptic world terrorized by blind aliens with supersonic hearing. Krasinski’s direction was praised by critics for building an unnaturally silent soundscape that terrified viewers. For their original screenplay, Krasinski and cowriters earned a Writers Guild of America Award. The sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, is set to premiere in April 2021.

On directing A Quiet Place, John Krasinski told Good Morning America: “The first movie — as psycho as it sounds — was a love letter to my kids and what I really felt about being a parent and this one is my dream for my kids. I hope that they are as brave and courageous and willing to be the people who light the candles in the middle of the dark so that’s what this movie is all about.” It’s fitting that Krasinski would such a personal project alongside Emily Blunt. With GMA, he gushed about his wife, saying, “She’s the smartest with script notes. She’s the smartest with direction ideas and more importantly, she is the cast and crew’s favorite person on set… she’s a gift to have on set.”

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s Relationship

John Krasinski was having dinner with Justin Theroux in 2008 when he spotted Emily Blunt, along with a mutual friend, at the same restaurant. This was their first time meeting. Blunt described meeting John on Late Night with Seth Meyers, saying that Krasinski “abandoned” Justin in order to chat her up. Of the moment, Krasinski said to Ellen: “I wasn’t really looking for a relationship … then I met her and I was so nervous. I was like, ‘Oh God, I think I’m going to fall in love with her.’ And as I shook her hand I went, ‘I like you.’” It worked. The couple went on their first date a few dates later — to a gun range. Krasinski joked about the unusual first date while to Conan O’Brien in 2012. Krasinski was incredibly nervous but wanted to “hit the gas” with the up-and-coming actress. Despite never having fired a gun, he decided, oddly enough, to bring Blunt to a gun range. Luckily, she was not turned off by the experience.

Keeping the juicy details to themselves, both John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have made ironic comments about the grandiosity of Krasinski’s marriage proposal. Blunt, who is especially private about her personal life, told MTV News in 2009, “All I can say is that there were flutes playing in the background, butterflies, there were angels showering us with rainbow drops.” Taking her sarcastic lead, Krasinski also told Billy Bush, “there were unicorns and oceans and clouds.” However, even Krasinski could not resist getting a little sentimental. (So Jim Halpert.) He admitted that while “It was very casual… she did cry after I cried and we cried.” It’s no wonder that Blunt and Krasinski have kept the particulars of the proposal to themselves. After all, could anyone – even John Krasinski himself — top this intimate moment from The Office?

The Krasinski-Blunt Family

Since getting married in 2010, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have had two children. In 2014, they had their first child, a daughter Hazel, and in 2016, they had Violet. The family resides primarily away from Los Angeles, in New York City in the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood.

In early 2020, at the start of the COVID pandemic, John Krasinski began his own informal show on YouTube: Some Good News. (It has since been purchased by ViacomCBS for an undisclosed fortune.) In addition to offering huge fans a small window into the household of Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt, the web series aimed to offer a moment of levity at the start of quarantine season. As the title suggests, Some Good News is a feel-good program that features interviews with such beloved celebrities as Steve Carrell (and the rest of The Office cast) and Krasinski’s own family members, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. In the first episode, the optimistic Krasinski states: “We are all going through an incredibly trying time, but, through all the anxiety, through all the confusion, all the isolation, and all the Tiger King, somehow the human spirit found a way to break through and blow us all away.”