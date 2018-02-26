On March 4, 2018, Italians will vote for their new prime minister, and one unlikely candidate is throwing his hat in the ring: British funnyman, John Oliver.





On the most recent episode of his show “Last Week Tonight,” Oliver turned his attention to the European nation of Italy, aka “the country that gave us spaghetti, the Colosseum and in a roundabout way, the guy who played Turtle [on ‘Entourage’].”

Due to a worrying rise in fascism, Oliver is concerned about the current crop of candidates, and, as he was quick to point out, the last time Italy dabbled in fascism, they ended up with Benito Mussolini, or “the Turner to Hitler’s Hooch.”

Far-right-wing candidate Matteo Salvini — who was described by Oliver as a “fascist Mary Poppins” — has ties to U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Oh, you thought maybe Trump would not pop up in this story?” the comedian asked his audience. “Think again. He is truly the Forrest Gump of human misery.”

But luckily, Oliver has a new option for the Italian people. He claims to have consulted “half a dozen” Italian legal experts who told him that he can’t run for Italian prime minister but grudgingly “admitted” that the Italian constitution doesn’t technically prohibit a non-politician, or even a non-citizen, from running.

“As far as I’m concerned, we have ourselves an ‘Air Bud’ scenario,” Oliver said. “Remember, the rules of basketball did not explicitly state that [Air Bud] couldn’t play. Next thing you know, the dog’s dunking. Well, I am that dog, Italy. So alley oop, motherf**kers,” he joked.

"Yes Italy, my candidacy for prime minister may be a complete and total farce,"

It’s true. Comedian John Oliver is running for prime minister of Italy.

"Incredibly, I am far from your worst option," he told its citizens.

