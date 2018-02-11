Newlyweds John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh decided to have a very grownup honeymoon at the most magical place on Earth!

The “Fuller House” star and his pregnant wife took to Instagram to share some snaps of their trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.





“#oneweek (and they said it wouldn’t last) #happiestmanonearth #happiestplaceonearth @waltdisneyworld,” Stamos captioned his Instagram photo which featured McHugh wearing Minnie ears giving a kiss to her new husband, who is wearing Mickey ears with the word “Groom” on the front.

McHugh posted an image in which she can be seen showing off her modest baby bump, writing, “#FixItFelixJr in Florida! #disneybound #wdw.”

They deserve a nice honeymoon, as prior to their wedding, the couple had to spend time recovering from a jewel heist.

McHugh was staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last Friday night when she left for dinner, according to law enforcement officials who spoke with TMZ. When she returned, she discovered that burglars had broken into her room and stolen a whopping $165,000 in jewelry. Unfortunately for her, the jewelry was reportedly on loan from the Neil Lane collection, which means she’s responsible for repaying the jeweler.

So far, police have indicated that there were no signs of forced entry, and no suspects have been identified.

As soon as Stamos got word of the incident, he rushed to the hotel to comfort his pregnant fiancée. The couple had been dating for two years before they announced their engagement back in October.

“John proposed to his girlfriend Caitlin McHugh on Sunday afternoon at Disneyland,” his rep later confirmed the news. “He cut together a film of some of the most romantic moments in Disney and Pixar animation. The film concluded with Sebastian from ‘The Little Mermaid’ encouraging John to ‘Just ask the girl.’ Caitlin said yes, then John whisked her to 21 Royal where they shared the news and celebrated with their families.”

Just two months later, Stamos and McHugh shared the exciting news that they’re expanding their family.

“The look on John’s face when I told him we were pregnant was priceless,” McHugh recalled at the time. “It was the look of a man who has wanted a family of his own but wasn’t sure it was going to happen for him. Now it is!”

“I’ll be a fun dad. I’ve been practicing for a long time,” Stamos jokingly added. “I’ve done every schtick you can do with a baby on TV … all the bits and jokes and diaper gags. I’ll probably just do all that stuff.”

