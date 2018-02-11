Menu
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Holds Press Briefing At The White House Read this Next

It sure sounds like Omarosa ended up in the hospital while competing on "Celebrity Big Brother"
Advertisement

Newlyweds John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh decided to have a very grownup honeymoon at the most magical place on Earth!

The “Fuller House” star and his pregnant wife took to Instagram to share some snaps of their trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.


“#oneweek (and they said it wouldn’t last) #happiestmanonearth #happiestplaceonearth @waltdisneyworld,” Stamos captioned his Instagram photo which featured McHugh wearing Minnie ears giving a kiss to her new husband, who is wearing Mickey ears with the word “Groom” on the front.

McHugh posted an image in which she can be seen showing off her modest baby bump, writing, “#FixItFelixJr in Florida! #disneybound #wdw.”

#FixItFelixJr in Florida! #disneybound #wdw

A post shared by Caitlin McHugh (@caitlinskybound) on

They deserve a nice honeymoon, as prior to their wedding, the couple had to spend time recovering from a jewel heist.

McHugh was staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last Friday night when she left for dinner, according to law enforcement officials who spoke with TMZ. When she returned, she discovered that burglars had broken into her room and stolen a whopping $165,000 in jewelry. Unfortunately for her, the jewelry was reportedly on loan from the Neil Lane collection, which means she’s responsible for repaying the jeweler.

So far, police have indicated that there were no signs of forced entry, and no suspects have been identified.

As soon as Stamos got word of the incident, he rushed to the hotel to comfort his pregnant fiancée. The couple had been dating for two years before they announced their engagement back in October.

“John proposed to his girlfriend Caitlin McHugh on Sunday afternoon at Disneyland,” his rep later confirmed the news. “He cut together a film of some of the most romantic moments in Disney and Pixar animation. The film concluded with Sebastian from ‘The Little Mermaid’ encouraging John to ‘Just ask the girl.’ Caitlin said yes, then John whisked her to 21 Royal where they shared the news and celebrated with their families.”

Just two months later, Stamos and McHugh shared the exciting news that they’re expanding their family.

“The look on John’s face when I told him we were pregnant was priceless,” McHugh recalled at the time. “It was the look of a man who has wanted a family of his own but wasn’t sure it was going to happen for him. Now it is!”

“I’ll be a fun dad. I’ve been practicing for a long time,” Stamos jokingly added. “I’ve done every schtick you can do with a baby on TV … all the bits and jokes and diaper gags. I’ll probably just do all that stuff.”

RELATED: Actress Selma Blair gave her fans quite the show by baring it all in a racy selfie

Norman Quarrinton About the author:
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

This TV cop is officially off the market after popping the question to his girlfriend in an adorable way

This TV cop is officially off the market after popping the question to his girlfriend in an adorable way

The Super Bowl Selfie Kid just got the surprise of a lifetime from Ellen DeGeneres

The Super Bowl Selfie Kid just got the surprise of a lifetime from Ellen DeGeneres

Chrissy Teigen goes on epic Twitter rant about John Legend’s habit of stealing chargers

Chrissy Teigen goes on epic Twitter rant about John Legend’s habit of stealing chargers

A former “Baywatch” babe reveals the reason she almost took her own life

A former “Baywatch” babe reveals the reason she almost took her own life

Actor Brad Pitt was involved in a 3-car accident near his Los Angeles home

Actor Brad Pitt was involved in a 3-car accident near his Los Angeles home

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement