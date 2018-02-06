Jordan Peele’s unexpected horror film “Get Out” was likely the sleeper hit of 2017.

About a biracial couple heading to meet the woman’s white parents, the film was critically acclaimed and a smash hit, netting over $255 million worldwide on a shoestring budget of only $4.5 million and a slew of accolades including four Academy Award nominations — Best Picture, Actor (Daniel Kaluuya), Original Screenplay and Director.





RELATED: Beloved comedians Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti just announced the birth of their first child

In the wake of the film’s massive success, Peele has officially retired his acting cap — he was co-creator of the sketch comedy show “Key and Peele” and appeared in a slew of TV and film roles — and has several other ideas in the works that will put him behind the scenes. One of them just may be a sequel to his breakout movie.

“I will definitely, seriously consider it,” Peele recently said to THR. “I love that universe and feel like there’s more story to tell. I don’t know what it is now, but there are some loose ends.”

The movie, which (SPOILER ALERT) saw Chris, played by Daniel Kaluuya, successfully getting away from his murderous girlfriend Rose Armitage and her killer family members and being saved by his TSA agent buddy Rod, definitely leaves room for a sequel. Perhaps audiences will find out what happened to the Armitage house, or we’ll get to see the first black person the Armitages brought home to be harvested. Either way, it’ll be good in the hands of Peele.

RELATED: Did Key and Peele have what it takes to pull of 34 celebrity impressions in under a minute?

In addition to his big professional year, Peele’s 2017 was also full of a different kind of success.

The actor and his comedian wife Chelsea Peretti, star of Fox’s cop sitcom “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” became the parents of a bouncing baby boy in July. The funny couple gave their son the unique moniker: Beaumont Gino. Peele, 38, and Peretti, 39, got hitched in a secret ceremony in 2016 witnessed only by their pup after four years of dating. The actress joked about her pregnancy in a nod to Beyoncé, who announced her own twins at the same time. She wrote, “beyonce schmonce,” in a caption showing off her growing baby bump.