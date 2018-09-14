In today’s ‘news we don’t want to know, but kind of, just kind of secretly do,’ two months after their engagement, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin reportedly married in New York on Thursday. According to an ‘unnamed source,’ the 24-year old singer and 21-year-old model tied the knot at a courthouse. TMZ posted a photo of the couple at the marriage licensing bureau in New York confirming the news.

Now, I’m not one to believe gossip outlets too much, but according to reports, a religious source stated the legal ceremony will be followed by a religious and family celebration soon. So, it kind of sounds to me like they did the first part already. The source stated they will have a more public celebration, for what is being described as a big blowout in front of “God and everyone they love.” The whirlwind wedding comes to no surprise, as both celebrities stated they preferred quick and quiet nuptials.

Bieber and Baldwin first met backstage at the Today Show in 2009, when they were introduced by her father, actor Stephen Baldwin. They made their first red carpet appearance two years later, at the premiere of Bieber’s Never Say Never biopic. They also appeared to reconnect in November 2014, following Bieber’s first split from Selena Gomez, crashing a California prom together six months later.

The singer confirmed the reports of their relationship in February 2016 in a GQ cover story. Months after Bieber and Gomez split for a second time in early 2018, both Baldwin and Bieber were seen together again in Miami in June, weeks later getting engaged. The couple took to social media to confirm the news via Instagram and Twitter. Bieber’s Instagram read:

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first!

Congratulation to the happy couple!