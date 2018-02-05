The moment we were all waiting for finally arrived when football took a break and Justin Timberlake got onstage as the performer of the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show.





Timberlake, who is known for his fancy footwork and dazzling vocals, took to the stage with ease in the concert comeback we were hoping for on Sunday night. Introduced by BFF Jimmy Fallon, Timberlake rocked the stage in front of a small room of screaming fans before making his way into the stadium.

He sang several of his smash hits including “Rock Your Body,” “Cry Me A River,” “My Love,” “SexyBack,” “Suit and Tie,” “Until The End Of Time” and “Can’t Stop This Feeling.”

It was rumored that aside from his own music, Timberlake paid tribute to Prince, who died in April 2016. At the pre-show press conference, Timberlake stated that he had big plans to visit the famed Paisley Park while in Minnesota for the game.

“We’re doing a listening party at Paisley Park and I’m pinching myself,” Timberlake said. “There’s a lot of bucket list things that are happening this week for me, and that’s definitely at the top of that list.”

In honor of the late singer, Timberlake gave the crowd and viewers at home a stunning rendition of “I Would Die 4 U,” and shared an enormous projection of Prince floating above them as the two sang a duet together. During the performance, the camera panned over Minneapolis, which was painted in purple in honor of the late singer.

It might be a surprise to some, but Timberlake actually stuck with his word and didn’t give us any special guests. Not that he needed them! Timberlake had the fans on their feet in no time with this performance. He even stopped the singing for a few minutes for a dance break before breaking out into “Suit & Tie.”

During “Until The End Of Time,” he took to the piano and showed off his musical chops. During “Can’t Stop The Feeling,” Timberlake jumped into the stands and posed for a selfie with a teen as he performed. Timberlake didn’t even miss a beat while posing! A true professional.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Timberlake said in a press conference that he was going to focus on his big band The Tennessee Kids at the game.

“To be honest, I had a ton of grand ideas about special guests,” he said at the time. “There’s a whole list I think Vegas has a lot of odds on it, I heard, from ‘N Sync to [Jay-Z] to Chris Stapleton to Janet [Jackson]. But this year, I’m just excited. My band The Tennessee Kids, they’re my special guests. And, I’m excited this year to rock the stage. And, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The singer spent countless hours rehearsing for the 13-minute performance and by the looks of it, he totally nailed it!

For those who can’t get enough of Timberlake, he will be soon embarking on his “Man of the Woods” tour which kicks off in March.