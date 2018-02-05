Menu
Justin Timberlake just gave us the Super Bowl Halftime Show we didn't know we needed
Former boy band member turned solo artist, turned actor, turned dad Justin Timberlake performed at Sunday’s Super Bowl LII halftime show. While many speculated there would be a surprise appearance by Janet Jackson, or his former band members of NSYNC, he alternatively carried the show all by himself.


While there were many notable moments, including a marching band in tuxedos and a big tribute to musician Prince — who was from Minneapolis where the game is being held — if Twitter is any indication, many were left underwhelmed.

“[T]hat was rather underwhelming,” wrote Diana LaBoy.

Others sure shared her sentiment.

Some viewers drew anger with Timberlake’s lip syncing.

“Timberlake’s lip-synching is worse than Millie Vanilli,” Blue Ocean View wrote.

To be fair, artists oftentimes opt to have certain elements of their performance prerecorded to reduce the chances of a technical or musical snafu.

One notable complaint was the tribute to Prince, which many people felt went against the deceased artist’s wishes.

Prince being featured, however, certainly was a special tribute to the city of Minneapolis, where Prince lived.

There seems to be some praise for the 13-minute performance, but by in large, people were generally unimpressed.

Justin Timberlake performs during halftime at the NFL Super Bowl 52 AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
