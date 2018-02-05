Former boy band member turned solo artist, turned actor, turned dad Justin Timberlake performed at Sunday’s Super Bowl LII halftime show. While many speculated there would be a surprise appearance by Janet Jackson, or his former band members of NSYNC, he alternatively carried the show all by himself.





While there were many notable moments, including a marching band in tuxedos and a big tribute to musician Prince — who was from Minneapolis where the game is being held — if Twitter is any indication, many were left underwhelmed.

“[T]hat was rather underwhelming,” wrote Diana LaBoy.

Imo that was rather underwhelming #PepsiHalftime — Diana LaBoy (@DianaLaBoy) February 5, 2018

Others sure shared her sentiment.

High key disappointed there was not *NSYNC reunion #superbowl #PepsiHalftime — Jon (@notjustjon) February 5, 2018

To be real… JT is playing it safe after his last appearance during the halftime show. #SuperBowlLII #SuperBowl2018 #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl52 — Zaid Yousif (@ziGGie816) February 5, 2018

*plays music really loud while Justin Timberlake dances* #PepsiHalftime — Megan Walker (@megwalk95) February 5, 2018

RELATED: Justin Timberlake just gave us the Super Bowl Halftime Show we didn’t know we needed

Some viewers drew anger with Timberlake’s lip syncing.

“Timberlake’s lip-synching is worse than Millie Vanilli,” Blue Ocean View wrote.

To be fair, artists oftentimes opt to have certain elements of their performance prerecorded to reduce the chances of a technical or musical snafu.

One notable complaint was the tribute to Prince, which many people felt went against the deceased artist’s wishes.

That was awful. Prince was very outspoken about the fact that he never wanted to be a hologram and he was never a JT fan #PepsiHalftime — T o n y R u s s o (@RussoRocks91102) February 5, 2018

Prince being featured, however, certainly was a special tribute to the city of Minneapolis, where Prince lived.

There seems to be some praise for the 13-minute performance, but by in large, people were generally unimpressed.