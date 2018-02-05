Former boy band member turned solo artist, turned actor, turned dad Justin Timberlake performed at Sunday’s Super Bowl LII halftime show. While many speculated there would be a surprise appearance by Janet Jackson, or his former band members of NSYNC, he alternatively carried the show all by himself.
While there were many notable moments, including a marching band in tuxedos and a big tribute to musician Prince — who was from Minneapolis where the game is being held — if Twitter is any indication, many were left underwhelmed.
“[T]hat was rather underwhelming,” wrote Diana LaBoy.
Others sure shared her sentiment.
Some viewers drew anger with Timberlake’s lip syncing.
“Timberlake’s lip-synching is worse than Millie Vanilli,” Blue Ocean View wrote.
To be fair, artists oftentimes opt to have certain elements of their performance prerecorded to reduce the chances of a technical or musical snafu.
One notable complaint was the tribute to Prince, which many people felt went against the deceased artist’s wishes.
Prince being featured, however, certainly was a special tribute to the city of Minneapolis, where Prince lived.
There seems to be some praise for the 13-minute performance, but by in large, people were generally unimpressed.