Well, it looks like there might be a baby spike soon. Kanye West is back on track with the Presidential Campaign kicking off his first campaign event in North Charleston, South Carolina the day before the state’s deadline to file signatures as an independent candidate.

The rapper, yes rapper, appeared at the Exquis Event Center campaign rally with the numbers “2020” in his hair. West invited several young women from the audience to speak on stage about the issues that they are concerned with, such as police brutality and education inequity. West then launched into a speech that touched on several topics from batting with opioids to business dealing with Adidas and elaborating on his pro-life stance.

Kanye West: “My Mom saved my life. My Dad wanted to abort me … There would have been no Kanye West … I almost killed my daughter." pic.twitter.com/wL0ynH0EXT — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) July 19, 2020

The musician began to cry after revealing it was his father’s desire to abort him, and recalled the time his wife found out she was pregnant, stating, “even when I didn’t want to.” He stated, I almost killed my daughter. I love my daughter…God wants us to create.” West currently has four children with his wife Kim Kardashian West. He stated, “no more Plan B- Plan A.”

Wearing a bulletproof vest, he did note that he thought abortions should be illegal, but then noted there should be more support for those who need it. He stated, “The maximum increase would be everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars or something in that range.” West also noted that marijuana should “be free.” You know, the cherry on top.

Kanye West: “Harriet Tubman actually never freed the slaves. She just took them to work for other white people.” pic.twitter.com/rFB5X0bTC6 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) July 19, 2020

South Carolina requires 10,000 signatures to get on the presidential ballot as an independent candidate. Due to the state of emergency from the Coronavirus pandemic, the state’s deadline for submitting signatures was moved to Monday, July 20. Over the weekend, West asked for supporters on social media to sign up to put him on the ballot in South Carolina. The state doesn’t allow write-in candidates on the South Carolina ballot. The South Carolina Board of Elections did confirm that West did not file a petition with the state and would not be on the ballot in the state.

The rally comes just a week after an adviser to his campaign told media outlets that the singer was dropping out of the race. But, a source from West’s presidential bid stated the campaign is now working in multiple states to gather signatures, and that the “two-week-old campaign is maturing and growing.”