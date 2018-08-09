Menu
Emmy Rossum Weight Body Positivity Read this Next

Emmy Rossum Reveals Her 'Actual Weight' to Break the Scale Stigma
Advertisement
Internet Troll Mistakes Kate Beckinsale for Her Daughter and Her Response Was Perfect Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Virginia Black

The internet trolls are at it again, this time targeting the fearless Kate Beckinsale. On the heels of her 45th birthday, Beckinsale was confused for her teenage daughter on Instagram. The underworld actress celebrated her 45th birthday weekend by doing yoga with goats, spending time with her daughter and ex husband Michael Sheen, and attending a Adam Ant concert. The actress shared a video of herself on Instagram at the event, where she is dancing around dressed in a black tube top and sorts.

Yet, despite the fact that she is actually 45, the star hasn’t aged one bit and people can certainly tell. A commenter on Instagram apparently though the person dancing in the video was Lily Mo Sheen, her 19 years old daughter. The comment read,

“Why would you want your young daughter to jump around like a naive skimpy-dressed future problem child Kate? My daughter, I wouldn’t accept doing that at all publicly . . . I’m not rich, famous, celebrity, Hollywood, etc, but maybe you are actually decent actress, but properly deluded real-life parent wise.”

Okay, first of all, I need that user to use proper grammar, because let’s face it, if you are going to troll, you might as well do it right. Second of all, let the woman live. Go way, you monster.

Beckinsale didn’t realize that the user actually thought the girl dancing was her daughter, instead of her. Yet, like any parent would, the actress quickly jumped to defend her daughter responding, “Ummm she’s neither skimpily dressed nor jumping around. Did you eat a lot of cheese and then have a nap.” Later retracting her comment after coming to the realization the writer had the wrong identity, “Oh shit ps that’s me dancing around and skimpily dressed. So in fact I’m the problem child. But say that to my mom at your peril.”

Safe to say she has mastered the art of the clap back, huh? Also, can we talk about how she actually does look 19. What kind of witchcraft is this? I need whatever she’s having, ASAP.

Watch: This Elderly Couple’s 65th Anniversary Photo Shoot Will Warm Your Heart

Silke Jasso About the author:
Silke Jasso is a bilingual editor, writer, producer and journalist specialized in online media. Born in Laredo Texas, her previous works include LareDOS Newspaper where she was and editor and writer, and Entravision Communications where she was a Co-Anchor and Multi-Media Journalist for Fox39 News and Univision 27. She recently ...Read more
View More Articles

Rare Studio

Some fans of Paris Jackson have been editing her skin tone in photos, and she’s had enough

Some fans of Paris Jackson have been editing her skin tone in photos, and she’s had enough

Tiffany Haddish joked to Kelly Ripa about the sexy plans she made with Brad Pitt

Tiffany Haddish joked to Kelly Ripa about the sexy plans she made with Brad Pitt

An Oscar trophy was stolen last night — and it’s not the first time it’s happened

An Oscar trophy was stolen last night — and it’s not the first time it’s happened

The director of the “Frozen” sequel hints at a possible female love interest for Elsa

The director of the “Frozen” sequel hints at a possible female love interest for Elsa

Creepy underwater statue of Jason Voorhees in Minnesota lake continues to spook swimmers

Creepy underwater statue of Jason Voorhees in Minnesota lake continues to spook swimmers

Stories You Might Like